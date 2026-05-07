Locavore Farm opens 11th season as nationally recognized agritourism destination

Diners gather for the Dine on the Land event, a farm-to-table feast featuring locally sourced vegetables, meats, and seasonal ingredients. The multi-course dinner celebrates regional agriculture and connects guests directly with local farmers. (Photo Provided By digitalsunriseaz)

Locavore Farm opens its 11th season Thursday, May 21, with the return of Thursday Harvest Hangs — a casual weekly farm experience running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday evening through October 29 .

The evenings feature a harvest-driven menu, live music, craft drinks, farm animals, gardens, and market shopping.

It’s a relaxed introduction to the farm’s food and gathering culture, distinct from Locavore’s signature Dine on the Land dinners, which offer elevated, chef-led long-table experiences.

Since its founding in 2015, Locavore has become a nationally recognized agritourism destination.

National Geographic’s travel podcast spotlighted the farm in 2023, reaching 56 million listeners across 28 states.

Mastercard’s Priceless campaign recognized Locavore as a global farm-to-table destination, and the farm has been featured by ABC7 Chicago, WGN Midday News, ABC News, and Localish.

The 2026 season marks another milestone: Locavore was included in Frommer’s Travel Guide’s “Comfort in the Wild: 100+ Idyllic Nature Destinations, No Roughing It Required.” It’s one of only two Illinois locations named in the guide — placing Kankakee County on an international list of nature-based destinations.

The season continues Saturday, June 20, with Locavore’s official Dine on the Land Opening Day.

This year’s chef lineup includes Michelin-starred chefs Sujan Sarkar and Bradyn Kawcak, James Beard-recognized chef Sahil Sethi, and nationally traveling chefs including Adam Allison, Jeff Kraus, and Whitney Jacobs.

“Thursday Harvest Hangs are the weekly heartbeat of Locavore — casual, open, music-filled, and deeply connected to whatever the land is producing that week,” said Rachael Jones, co-founder of Locavore Farm. “Then Dine on the Land allows us to bring in chefs with extraordinary talent and tell a bigger culinary story around the table.”

Founded by the Jones family, Locavore has expanded beyond dinners to include farm stays, farm camps, a Farm Box subscription program, and the Locavore Supper Club — an exclusive membership for curated dinners.

The farm also operates as a regenerative working farm, restoring the once-conventional land into a diverse ecosystem with a pond, forest, prairie, and pasture-raised livestock.

The farm has drawn thousands of guests from Chicago, the surrounding region, and beyond. It has been honored by the Illinois Office of Tourism as part of its prestigious Illinois Made program and featured in Midwest Living Magazine and Farmhouse Magazine.

Thursday Harvest Hangs run every Thursday through October 29 from 6–9 PM. Dine on the Land Opening Day is Saturday, June 20. Tickets and details are available at locavorefarm.com.