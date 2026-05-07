Home uninhabitable after Huntley basement fire

A home in Huntley was left uninhabitable following a fire late Wednesday, Huntley Fire Protection District officials said in a news release.

The Huntley Fire Protection District was called to Aberdeen Lane about 10:54 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire, according to the release.

Initial reports from dispatch said it was a fire in the basement with visible smoke.

The first-arriving units confirmed “smoke conditions” coming from the home’s basement.

Firefighters started a “rapid interior attack” and were able to contain and extinguish the fire, according to the release.

“Following the initial knockdown, crews conducted extensive “overhaul” operations to check for fire extension and ensure no hidden hotspots remained within the structure," according to the release.

No injuries to residents or emergency personnel were reported.

The home has been deemed uninhabitable because of the smoke and fire damage, and the Huntley Fire Protection District Prevention Bureau is investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire departments from Algonquin and Carpentersville supported Huntley during the incident, according to the release.