Oswego Village Board approves $34,705 grant for proposed fitness facility

TermiNader Fitness plans to open a boutique personal training and fitness studio in the 10,000-square-foot building at 174 S. Harrison St. as seen on April 16, 2026. The fitness center is part of the proposed Harrison Street Square development. (Eric Schelkopf)

A training and group fitness facility that plans to open in a portion of an industrial building along South Harrison Street in downtown Oswego will receive financial assistance from the village in the face of substantial renovation costs.

The proposal is part of a bigger project to redevelop that portion of Harrison Street. Plans also call for small retail shop spaces, food trucks with a pavilion and recreational area along with a dog-friendly bar.

At the May 5 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved an economic development incentive award in the amount of $34,705 for TermiNader Fitness, which plans to open a boutique personal training and fitness studio in the 10,000-square-foot building at 174 S. Harrison St.

“The applicant is proposing to complete a substantial renovation project which has already included interior demolition, dry wall and window installation and electrical work, among other improvements,” Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty said. “The total value of the completed work is approximately $151,000.”

The grant will help pay for the next phase of the project, which will include extensive plumbing work, including connection to the fire suppression and Fox Metro sanitary systems, construction of a new interior staircase, completing the framing and walling of the restroom area and installing permanent signage, Leighty said.

“Each of the pending improvements are eligible expenses under the program and have a total estimated value of approximately $69,410,” he said.

The economic development incentive award program was established to provide financial assistance to new or expanding businesses in the village.

Oswego village trustee Rachelle Koenig thanked TermiNader Fitness president and founder Ryan Nader for moving ahead with the project.

“It takes a lot to look at an empty industrial building and have a vision and see a space for yourself,” she said. “I appreciate the fact that you want to do this. It’s exciting to have this in this space.”

Plans are for TermiNader Fitness to open its doors June 1. The business will offer both classes and individual training.

The fitness center is part of the proposed Harrison Street Square development.

A training and group fitness facility that plans to open in a portion of an industrial building along South Harrison Street in downtown Oswego pictured here on April 16, 2026 will receive financial assistance from the village in the face of substantial renovation costs. (Eric Schelkopf)

Barkville Buddies, composed of an indoor dog-friendly bar and an outdoor fenced-in dog area, would be located on the southwest side of the building.

“Barkville Buddies offers a unique blend of social benefits for both dogs and their human companions,” applicant Nicole Nicklin had said in talking to planning and zoning commissioners about the proposal.

“For dogs, this provides an open space to play in and interact with other dogs, which is crucial for their physical health and socialization skills. Regular visits to the dog park can help reduce behavioral issues,” Nicklin said.

As proposed, eight small structures reserved for individual commercial tenants would be built on the eastern side of the recreational area, along the railroad tracks.

Each of the shops would be about 120 square feet. The proposed Harrison Street Station Shops would “offer business start-ups an advantage to start selling products and services of interest to guests of Harrison Street Square,” according to a flyer.