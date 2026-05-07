Here’s what to know about Plainfield’s e-bikes ordinance

E-bikes like this one are defined as regular bicycles with pedals but with a battery assist. (Timothy Walker)

The village of Plainfield wants to remind residents of the e-bike/e-scooter rules.

Before you get the bikes and scooters out for a ride, here’s what you need to know about village and state rules.

Age limits:

• E-scooters: users must be 18 and older

• Class 1 & 2 e-Bikes: users must be 14 and older

• Class 3 E-Bikes: users must be 16 and older

Where you can ride

• Bike lanes

• Bike paths

• Roadways under 30 mph unless you’re 16 and older

• No sidewalks

• No roads over 30 mph unless you’re 16 or older

• No riding in the downtown business district unless you’re 16 and older

• Prohibited during street closures/special events

Safety first

• Helmets required if you’re under 18

• Must have a front light, rear reflector, horn, and brakes

• No cell phone usage while riding

• No riding under the influence

• One rider per e-bike/scooter. No doubling up!

Violation fines:

• First offense: $100

• Second offense: $250

• Third offense: $500

“We love seeing folks get around town in fun, eco-friendly ways, but we also want to keep everyone safe. These new rules aren’t about ruining your ride... they’re about making sure you and your neighbors can enjoy the Village without the chaos,” the village posted on a news release.