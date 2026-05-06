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5 things to do in DeKalb County: DeKalb Back Alley Market, Mother’s Day events at Blumen Gardens this weekend

Back Alley Market (shown here in 2024) is returning to downtown DeKalb for Mother’s Day weekend May 10, 2025, offering a chance for shoppers to browse all kinds of local wares and crafts.

Back Alley Market (shown here in 2024) is returning to downtown DeKalb for Mother’s Day weekend May 9, 2026, offering a chance for shoppers to browse all kinds of local wares and crafts. (Photo provided by Leslie Conklin)

By 5 Things to Do in DeKalb County
  1. DeKalb Back Alley Market (DeKalb): The DeKalb Back Alley Market Mother’s Day edition is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 9 on Palmer Court in downtown DeKalb. Shop for vintage, handmade and boutique goods. Visit dekalbbackalleymarket.com for more information.
  2. Mother’s Day at Blumen Gardens (Sycamore): Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend at Blumen Gardens in Sycamore from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 8-Sunday, May 10, with shopping, cocktails, food trucks, live music and more. Visit blumengardens.com for more information.
  3. Turn of the Century Tea Party (DeKalb): Families with kids ages 6-11 are invited to this Turn of the Century Tea Party from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at the Ellwood House Museum. The event, which is organized by the DeKalb Public Library, will be a “proper” afternoon of tea, treats, games and more. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
  4. Mother’s Day Saturday Flower Walk (Genoa): Enjoy guided wildflower walks at the Natural Resource Education Center in Russell Woods Forest Preserve. The walks begin at the top of the hour between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Visit extension.illinois.edu/bdo for more information.
  5. Kashmir – A Led Zeppelin tribute (Sandwich): Kashmir–A Led Zeppelin tribute band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at Sandwich Opera House. This is a makeup date from Dec. 27, 2025 and those tickets are still valid. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information.
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