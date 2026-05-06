5 things to do in DeKalb County: DeKalb Back Alley Market, Mother’s Day events at Blumen Gardens this weekend

- DeKalb Back Alley Market (DeKalb): The DeKalb Back Alley Market Mother’s Day edition is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 9 on Palmer Court in downtown DeKalb. Shop for vintage, handmade and boutique goods. Visit dekalbbackalleymarket.com for more information.
- Mother’s Day at Blumen Gardens (Sycamore): Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend at Blumen Gardens in Sycamore from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 8-Sunday, May 10, with shopping, cocktails, food trucks, live music and more. Visit blumengardens.com for more information.
- Turn of the Century Tea Party (DeKalb): Families with kids ages 6-11 are invited to this Turn of the Century Tea Party from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at the Ellwood House Museum. The event, which is organized by the DeKalb Public Library, will be a “proper” afternoon of tea, treats, games and more. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
- Mother’s Day Saturday Flower Walk (Genoa): Enjoy guided wildflower walks at the Natural Resource Education Center in Russell Woods Forest Preserve. The walks begin at the top of the hour between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Visit extension.illinois.edu/bdo for more information.
- Kashmir – A Led Zeppelin tribute (Sandwich): Kashmir–A Led Zeppelin tribute band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at Sandwich Opera House. This is a makeup date from Dec. 27, 2025 and those tickets are still valid. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information.
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