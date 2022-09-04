Area Roundup: Sterling’s Johnson wins cross country title at Silver Streak Invite

Sterling’s Dale Johnson was crowned a champion at Galesburg’s Silver Streak Invite, clocking a 15:36.2 and besting Morton’s Josh Weeks, the second-place finisher, by more than 15 seconds.

Sterling’s Jordan Britt and Parker Janssen also ran well on Saturday, finishing 16th and 17th out of 145 runners. Britt recorded a time of 17:18.6 and Janssen crossed the finish line at 17:22.5. Fellow Golden Warrior Thomas Holcomb placed favorably as well, landing 25th with a time of 17:53.1.

Sterling’s Owen Anderson positioned himself in the top third, placing 42nd with a time of 18:33.7, while Brecken Peterson finished 50th, running an 18:54.6. Conner Pham ran a 19:01.5 for a 54th-place finish and Joseph Humphrey rounded out the team effort at 117th, recording a 23:11.4.

Morton was the first-place team with a 33, Dunlap was second with an 86 and Sterling was third with a 99. Thirteen boys teams competed.

The Sterling girls took sixth place out of 10 teams, led by 15th-place finisher Delia Block, who ran a 20:19.9. Megan Gingrich and Rhylee Wade came in 23rd and 25th, with the former running a 20:55.1 and the latter running a 21:00.3. Kylie Nicklaus registered a 22:41.2 to finish 49th and Laney Zuithoff came in 60th with a 23:22.1.

Emma Anderson finished 79th, running a 25:00, while Laney Block came in 84th, clocking a 25:34.3.

Boys golf

Mercer County Invite: Erie-Prophetstown scored 413 for a ninth-place finish at the 12-team tournament at Valley View Golf Course. Sherrard was the champion, scoring a 339, and Illini West was the runner-up with 344.

Blake Geuns fired a 90, finishing 15th to lead the Panthers. Bryce VanDeWostine shot a 101, Keith Goodson had a 103, Colin Ashdown totaled a 119 and Robert Winters added a 134.

Girls volleyball

Oregon Invite: Eastland went 4-1 for a fifth-place finish at the Hawks’ tournament. The Cougars lost to Aquin 25-16, 25-11, and beat Erie-Prophetstown 25-20, 25-16; Durand 25-23, 25-18 and Oregon 16-25, 25-22, 15-12;

Stat leaders for Eastland were Trixie Carroll with 53 kills, Quinc Haverland with 37 kills, five aces and two blocks, Jocelyn Green with 35 digs and seven aces and Jenica Stoner with 92 assists. Sienna Peterson had 28 digs and Morgan McCullough chipped in 25 digs for the Cougars.

Girls swimming

Warrior Invite: Sterling took third out of eight teams at its home invite. Moline was the top team, scoring a 416, and Auburn was the runner up, tallying a 374.

Payton Purdy, Madison Austin, Hazel Pham and Sammie Knox took second in the 200-yard medley relay, clocking a 2:00.77. Austin won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:00.47 and the 100 freestyle with time of 55.08 seconds.

Knox secured a pair of second-place finishes in the 200 IM, clocking a 2:27, and the 500 freestyle, clocking a 5:49.84. Purdy took third in the 50 freestyle, swimming a 27.79 and second in the 100 backstroke, swimming a 1:05.04.

Kate Austin, Purdy, Knox and Austin placed second in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:47.5.