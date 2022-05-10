Area roundup: Newman baseball, softball notch run-rule victories

The Newman baseball team got rolling right off the bat Monday with five runs in the first inning en route to a 13-1, five-inning win over Mercer County in Aledo.
Kory Mullen was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Brennen Cook doubled and drove in three runs for the Comets. Grant Koerner and Ethan Van Landuit each had two hits and two RBIs, and Koerner scored twice. Kyle Wolfe had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored, and Brendan Tunink and Jaesen Johns both singled and doubled; Tunink also scored three times. Nolan Britt added a pair of RBIs for Newman.
Wolfe went the distance on the mound, allowing one earned run and four hits, with nine strikeouts and a walk.
Hall 10, Bureau Valley 0, 5 inn.: Ethan Plym hit a two-run homer to help the Red Devils past the Storm in a Three Rivers East game in Spring Valley.
Plym also earned the win on the mound, allowing four hits while striking out nine batters and walking one in a complete game. Mac Resetich was 4 for 4 with three RBIs and a run for Hall (17-6, 9-2).
Logan Johnson doubled for the Storm (12-8, 5-5). Bryson Smith was the losing pitcher.
Erie-Prophetstown 9, Rockridge 3: The Panthers answered the Rockets’ three-run second inning with three runs in both the fourth and sixth innings in a Three Rivers East road win.
Kolby Franks went 3 for 4 with a double, five RBIs and two runs scored for Erie-Prophetstown, and Mikey Biba drove in a pair of runs. Connor Sibley doubled and scored four times, Mason Misfeldt had a pair of hits and scored a run, and Reece Duncan doubled, drove in a run and scored one for the Panthers.
Austin Cole allowed three earned runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking three. Franks threw one pitch to get the final out.
Eastland 11, Amboy 1, 6 inn.: The Cougars scored seven runs in the first inning to defeat the Clippers in an NUIC South game in Lanark.
Kellen Henze was a triple shy of the cycle, driving in three runs and scoring three more, while Owen Rogers added a single, a double and three RBIs for Eastland. Hunter Miller had two doubles, drove in a run and scored twice, and Jaxson Sturtevant had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Carson Heckman and Cole Huber each had two hits and scored a run, and Trevor Janssen was 2 for 2 with an RBI.
Owen Rogers allowed an earned run and five hits in a complete game, striking out six and walking three.
Haden McCoy had the lone RBI for Amboy. Jackson Rogers took the loss on the mound.
Forreston 12, Milledgeville 0, 5 inn.: The Cardinals scored eight runs in the first inning and rolled to an NUIC South win over the Missiles.
Jacob Fiorello went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Owen Greenfield went 1 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Forreston at the plate. Dylan Greenfield threw a complete-game one-hitter for the win, striking out eight and walking two.
Cayden Akers had the lone hit for Milledgeville. Caden VanDyke went 4 1/3 innings on the mound for the Missiles, allowing one hit, four runs and four walks while striking out four. Carter Dudley took the loss, throwing 2/3 of an inning.
Softball
Newman 10, Pecatonica 0, 6 inn.: Ady Waldschmidt struck out nine in a one-hitter as the Comets topped the Indians in a nonconference game at home.
Waldschmidt walked just one in a complete-game shutout, and she had a pair of hits, an RBI and a run. Carlin Brady drove in two runs and scored twice, and Sophia Ely added a pair of RBIs. Amiya Rodriguez was 1 for 1 with two walks and a hit by pitch, and she scored twice.
Bureau Valley 12, Hall 0, 6 inn.: Kyra Stoller went 3 for 4 and drove in four runs to help the Storm to a Three Rivers East victory in Spring Valley.
Lesleigh Maynard went 3 for 4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored three times for BV (10-10, 4-6), while Tyra Sayler was 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs.
Sayler and Madison Smith combined for a one-hit shutout, with Sayler striking out three batters and Smith recording five strikeouts.
Jasmine Rodriguez had the lone hit for the Red Devils. Maggie Filippini was the losing pitcher.
Rockridge 4, Erie-Prophetstown 0: The Panthers matched zeroes for five innings with the top-ranked team in Class 2A, but the host Rockets scored four runs in the sixth in a Three Rivers East game.
Aylah Jones, Jaylynn Hamilton and Jaiden Oleson had the only hits for Erie-Prophetstown. Jones allowed four unearned runs and eight hits in a complete game, striking out 11 without a walk.
Kori Needham’s two-run homer highlighted Rockridge’s four-run sixth. Kendra Lewis struck out 15 without a walk in a three-hit shutout.
Eastland 8, Amboy 1: The Cougars scored six runs in the fifth inning to take control in an NUIC South win over the Clippers in Lanark.
Olivia Klinefelter drove in a pair of runs for Eastland, while Mallory Misiewicz drove in a run and scored twice. Jocelyn Green had an RBI and scored a run, Sarah Kempel and Kennidee Bryant both drove in runs, and Addison Burkholder scored twice.
Jenica Stoner allowed one unearned run and six hits in a complete game, striking out 10 and walking two.
Maeve Larson doubled and tripled to lead Amboy, and Tyrah Vaessen added a single and a double for Amboy (5-10, 4-5). Hannah Blanton started and allowed seven runs (four earned) and three hits in four innings, with eight strikeouts and five walks. Baylie Nickel gave up an earned run and two hits in the final two innings, striking out two and walking five.
Forreston 17, Milledgeville 2, 4 inn.: The Cardinals scored six runs in the first inning and poured on six more in the third en route to a four-inning win over the Missiles.
Leading hitters for Forreston were Rylee Broshous, who doubled, tripled and drive in three runs; Jenna Greenfield, who went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs; Brooke Boettner, who went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles; and Kara Erdmann, who had two RBIs.
Alaina Miller threw a complete game for the win, striking out three, walking one, and allowing three hits and two runs.
Marissa Sturrup took the loss, pitching 2 1/3 innings. Kendra Hutchison threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, striking out two, walking zero, and allowing three hits and three runs.
Fulton 8, River Ridge-Scales Mound 5: The Steamers scored seven runs over the first four innings, then held on to win an NUIC West road game after turning a home-to-first double play with the bases loaded to end a threat in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Leading 8-4 with one out in the sixth, Fulton reliever Brooklyn Brennan induced a groundout right back to the circle. She threw home for the forceout, then catcher Emily Kane threw to first baseman Kelsey Crimmins to retire the batter and end the inning.
Madyson Luskey doubled and drove in two runs for the Steamers, and Annaka Hackett doubled and scored twice. Brennan also scored a pair of runs, and allowed an earned run and three hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief, striking out three without a walk. Addison Hartman started and allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits in 5 1/3 innings, with nine strikeouts and three walks.
Boys tennis
Dixon 4, Rock Island 1: The Dukes didn’t drop a game in singles, and also dominated at No. 3 doubles in a nonconference win at home.
Lucas Healy (No. 1) and Bashar Elbzour (No. 2) both won 6-0, 6-0 in singles play, and Landon Juckel and Damien Beck teamed up for a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles.
Alex Ullrich and Kaiser Khawaja added a 6-4, 7-5 win at No. 2 doubles for Dixon.
Girls track & field
Cardinals win at home: Forreston-Polo scored 119 points to edge out Lena-Winslow/Pearl City (116) in a five-team meet in Forreston.
West Carroll took third (96), Galena-East Dubuque-River Ridge finished fourth (94), and Stockton-Warren was fifth (72).
Letrese Buisker won the 300 hurdles (54.60 seconds) and high jump (4 feet, 10 inches), and took third in the 100 hurdles (17.25 seconds) for the Cardinals, and Sydni Badertscher won the shot put (10.41 meters) and discus (97 feet, 4 inches). The quartet of Courtney Grobe, Jayleigh Newill, Autum Pritchard and Bekah Zeigler took the 4x800 (12:30.40).
Kamryn Stockton was runner-up in the 3200 (17:01.08), Ennen Ferris was second in the high jump (4-8) and third in the 200 (29.71 seconds), and Zeigler took third in the triple jump (28-10 1/2).
Emma Randecker won the 100 (12.52 seconds) and 200 (26.09) for West Carroll, and Kylie Hill won the long jump (4.49 meters) and triple jump (31 feet, 7 inches), and took second in the 300 hurdles (55.19 seconds). Olivia Shelly added a second in the triple jump (31-5 1/2) and a third in the 800 (2:59.65).
Hawks win 8 events at sectional prep: Oregon hosted a sectional prep meet at Landers-Loomis Field, notching 20 top-three finishes. No team scores were kept.
Jenae Bothe won the shot put (11.00 meters) and discus (38.45 meters) to lead the Hawks. Miranda Ciesel won the 800 (2:58.79), placed second in the 400 (1:14.65), and took third in the long jump (3.84 meters). Rylie Robertson won the 300 hurdles (55.54 seconds) and took second in the 100 hurdles (17.85 seconds), while Sonya Plescia won the pole vault (2.29 meters) and was second in the triple jump (8.56 meters), and Ava Wight won the triple jump (9.43 meters) and placed second in the 200 (13.61 seconds).
Ellen Hodson won the 1600 (6:39.77), and Sophie Stender won the 100 hurdles (16.75 seconds) for Oregon. Paige Beauchem was second to Bothe in the shot put (9.09 meters) and discus (26.86 meters), and Jennica Ciesel was runner-up in the 1600 (6:55.75) and high jump (1.47 meters).
Avery Sellers took third in the shot put (8.75 meters) and fourth in the discus (23.00 meters), Alease McLain was third in the discus (25.67 meters), and Mariah Drake placed third in the high jump (25.67 meters).
Boys track & field
Cardinals 2nd in Milledgeville: Forreston-Polo scored 109 points to finish behind only Galena-East Dubuque-River Ridge (113) at the Missile Invite.
Lena-Winslow took third (102) and Newman finished fourth (96). Host Milledgeville-Eastland placed sixth (42).
Matthew Beltran was a triple-winner for the Cardinals, taking the 110 hurdles (15.61 seconds), 300 hurdles (43.34 seconds) and high jump (1.92 meters). Brock Soltow won the 400 (54.21 seconds), Avery Grenoble was second in the 200 (23.15 seconds), and Carson Jones was runner-up in the 800 (2:12.49). The Cardinals also ran to second in the 4x800 (8:49.43).
Lucas Nelson took third in both the 110 hurdles (18.25 seconds) and 300 hurdles (46.75 seconds), while Payton Encheff (800, 2:12.68) and Johnny Kobler (shot put, 12.65 meters) also finished third for Forreston-Polo.
Ken Boesen led the Comets with a win in the 3200 (11:08.83) and a third in the 1600 (5:01.90), and Newman won the 4x800 (8:41.90) with the team of Lucas Simpson, Jacob Donald, Thomas Powers and Wyatt Widolff.
Lucas Schaab was second in the 1600 (4:58.09) and 3200 (11:11.11), and Owen McBride was runner-up in the 400 (54.75 seconds). The Comets took second in the 4x400 (3:37.52) and third in the 4x100 (45.780 seconds), and also got thirds from Marcus Williams in the 200 (23.43 seconds) and Carver Grummert in the 3200 (12:11.82).
Hudson Groezinger led Milledgeville-Eastland with a win in the 800 (2:11.68), Kacen Johnson placed second in the 110 hurdles (18.01 seconds), and Kolton Wilk took third in the long jump (5.66 meters). The Missiles were also runners-up in the 4x200 (1:36.70).
BV 8th in Galva: The Storm got a pair of wins and a pair of third-place finishes while placing eighth at the nine-team Galva Invite.
Elijah House won the 400 (53.87 seconds) and 800 (2:02.00), while Benjamin Roth took third in the 800 (2:16.40) and 1600 (5:08.90).
BV finished with 56.5 points. Monmouth-Roseville won with 110.5, just ahead of Stark County (109.5) and Kewanee (104).