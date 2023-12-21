The Local Scene: ‘White Christmas’, holiday art exhibition in the Sauk Valley

The Next Picture Show gallery in Dixon, where the exhibition “Winter Scenes and Holiday Dreams” is on display through Jan. 9. (Photo provided by Letha Catalina)

1. See the lights, one last time: Centennial Park in Rock Falls has been awash in twinkling lights for the fourth annual holiday light display. This weekend gives you one last chance to see them this holiday season. The park will be lit up from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, which will be the last night of the 2023 season. There is no charge to visit the park. For information, go to visitrockfalls.com/holiday-light-display.

2. Watch a Christmas movie: The Dixon Historic Theatre is offering a Holiday Movie Series on Thursdays in December. Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. Tickets can be bought online at dixontheatre.com or at the box office on show days.

3. Catch a concert: “The Prophecy Show – Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tribute” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, at The Dixon Historic Theatre. Launching its 13th touring season of an extravagant Christmas musical production, this powerhouse group of classically trained musicians come together to create an electrifying evening of holiday rock music. Performing in the style of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, The Prophecy has spared no details when it comes to costumes, choreography, music, lasers and fog. The Dixon Historic Theatre is at 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon.

4. Cheer at a parade: Savanna will host its fourth annual Lighted Christmas Cruise on Saturday, Dec. 23. All cars, trucks and Jeeps are invited to attend. Lineup is at 5:30 p.m. at the former ShopKo parking lot with the cruise beginning at 6 p.m. The parade will travel north on Third Street then traverse 1 block west on Division Street before traveling down Main Street, out on Chicago Avenue and onto Big Meadows.

5. View an art exhibit: The Winter Scenes & Holiday Dreams exhibition is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, and Saturday, Dec. 23. The free show will run through Jan. 9 at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon.