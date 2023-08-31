Artist reception is Sept. 8 at Oregon Museum of Art, Antiques & Americana

OREGON – The Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques & Americana (CMAAA) will present its first Artist Reception from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, featuring artists Jean Apgar and Chloe Metz along with music by Al and Jeannie Brown.

Jean Apgar, from Rockford, will be the Feature Artist of the month, displaying her work Sept. 1 through Sept. 30. Apgar paints farms and fields, rivers and roadways, neighbors, and friends.

She uses traditional oil techniques, first applying opaque, then transparent, layers of color in her work. Some paintings have eight or more layers of paint. She earned her BFA and master’s degrees in painting from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb.

Chloe Metz (Photo provided by Michael Glenn, CMAAA Executive Director)

Jean Apgar (Photo provided by Michael Glenn, CMAAA Executive Director)

Chloe Metz will display her work in the Lowden Gallery, Sept. 1 through Oct. 31. Metz received her Bachelors in Science from Augustana College with a degree in Business Management and Studio Art, and her Masters in Museum Studies from Western Illinois University.

For two years she was a curator for Restoration Hardware in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She then moved back to Oregon where she has since been a full-time oil painter.

Based out of Wyanet, Jeannie and Al Brown have been making music together for more than 30 years.

Covering nearly every musical style through the years, their piano and upright bass duo favors jazz standards. the duo’s “jazz” covers a lot of musical territory. “There’s literally something for everyone,” they said in a news release. “There are so many good songs, so much good music in the world. We won’t pass up a chance to play an old favorite just because it’s not considered a jazz tune. We just put our personal spin on it!”

The CMAAA mission is to present Art, Antiques, Americana and history through permanent and rotating exhibits, workshops, music, theater and more. Additional information can be found at, www.cmaaa.org and the CMAAA Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ColiseumMuseum/