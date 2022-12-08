December 08, 2022
Tired of Dickens? So’s the cast of ‘Every Christmas Story Every Told (and Then Some)’

Connie Augsburger rehearses a scene from Pinecrest Grove Theater’s “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)” Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Told in a series of vignettes, three cast members sum up many of the holiday season’s favorite Christmas stories with hilarious results. Also starring Zander VandeSand and Morgan McConnell. (Alex T. Paschal — apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

MT. MORRIS — The Performing Arts Guild presents its Christmas performance “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some)” this weekend.

The Grinch, Rudolph, Frosty the Snowman, Charlie Brown, and George Bailey-and just about every other holiday character, make an appearance in this hilarious comedy when three actors decide to retell every Christmas story ever told in only 90 minutes.

Throughout this fast-paced and funny show Connie Augsburger, Morgan McConnell and Zander VandeSand feature holiday traditions from around the world and all your holiday favorites reshaped into something entirely new.

Performances are Friday through Sunday at the Pinecrest Grove Theater, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16 with students receiving a $2 discount.

Included in the price are refreshments which will be served at Intermission.

Reservations are encouraged. For information or to order tickets call 815.734.2103 or order online at www.performingartsguild.com.

Connie Augsburger rehearses a scene from Pinecrest Grove Theater’s “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)” Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Told in a series of vignettes, three cast members sum up many of the holiday season’s favorite Christmas stories with hilarious results. Also starring Zander VandeSand and Morgan McConnell. (Alex T. Paschal — apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

