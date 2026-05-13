Erie-Prophetstown’s Isabella Olvera drives in six in 18-1 softball win: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Softball

Erie-Prophetstown 18, Hall 1 (3 inn.): Isabella Olvera had six RBIs, and Lilly Swatos drove in four in the home win. Wynn Renkes had three RBIs.

Byron 6, Dixon 1: Presley Carver had Dixon’s lone RBI in the home setback. Myla Draheim pitched a complete game for the Tigers. Dixon allowed five unearned runs.

Oregon 13, Rockford Lutheran 0 (4 inn.): Brook Halverson (seven strikeouts in three innings) and Alexi Czochara combined to pitch a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Hayleigh Huerman had two RBIs.

North Boone 11, Rock Falls 1 (5 inn.): Kendra Scott had the Rockets’ only RBI in the road setback.

Geneseo 15, Sterling 0 (4 inn.): Sterling was out-hit 16-2 in the road setback. Lily Cantu doubled.

Milledgeville 15, Warren/Stockton 2: Addison Janssen and Olivia Wooden (one home run) had three RBIs in the road win. Kendra Kingsby struck out eight in six innings pitched. Kinnley Ross also homered.

Baseball

Dixon 14, Stillman Valley 2 (5 inn.): Gage Helfrich had three RBIs for the Dukes in the road win. Jagger Kemp and Eli Kirchoff had two RBIs. Nolan Valk pitched all five innings.

Winnebago 10, Rock Falls 7: Madden Schueler was 3 for 3 with a home run, double and RBI in the road setback. The Rockets fell short after leading 5-0 in the first inning. RF gave up three unearned runs.

Milledgeville 18, West Carroll 2 (5 inn.): Bryson Wiersema had a home run and five RBIs in the road win. Evan Schenck and Spencer Nye each drove in three runs.

North Boone 25, Oregon 10 (4 inn.): Oregon’s Landon Ziller had three RBIs. Jackson Messenger was 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. North Boone led 13-3 after the first inning.