Oswego woman charged with DUI following three-car crash

An Oswego woman has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following a three-car crash in Oswego Monday.

Laura E. Hatch, 44, was charged with DUI, following too closely and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to a news release from Oswego police.

She was not injured in the crash. Others involved in the crash either were not injured or had minor injuries, police said.

Hatch has a June 9 court date.

At approximately 8:12 a.m., Monday, May 11, Oswego Police were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Wolf Road and Emblem Circle, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates Hatch was driving a Nissan Pathfinder east on Wolf Road when she struck a Nissan Rogue that was stopped in traffic, police said.

The impact caused the Rogue to strike a Mitsubishi Outlander that was also stopped in traffic.

All three vehicles traveling east, according to the release.

The driver of the Rogue, a 39-year-old female, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police said.

The driver of the Outlander, a 29-year-old female, and a newborn passenger were not injured, police said.