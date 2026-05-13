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Kendall County Now

Oswego woman charged with DUI following three-car crash

Oswego police squad car (Shaw Media file photo)

Oswego police squad car (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

By Eric Schelkopf

An Oswego woman has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following a three-car crash in Oswego Monday.

Laura E. Hatch, 44, was charged with DUI, following too closely and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to a news release from Oswego police.

She was not injured in the crash. Others involved in the crash either were not injured or had minor injuries, police said.

Hatch has a June 9 court date.

At approximately 8:12 a.m., Monday, May 11, Oswego Police were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Wolf Road and Emblem Circle, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates Hatch was driving a Nissan Pathfinder east on Wolf Road when she struck a Nissan Rogue that was stopped in traffic, police said.

The impact caused the Rogue to strike a Mitsubishi Outlander that was also stopped in traffic.

All three vehicles traveling east, according to the release.

The driver of the Rogue, a 39-year-old female, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police said.

The driver of the Outlander, a 29-year-old female, and a newborn passenger were not injured, police said.

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Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Plainfield. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.