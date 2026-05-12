Grundy County steps up seat belt enforcement ahead of Memorial Day travel

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign runs May 15-26 across Illinois — a period when more people hit the roads and unrestrained fatalities spike, especially after dark.

“Buckle up every trip, every time,” Deputy Chief Paul Clampitt said in a news release. “Seat belts save lives, and we are committed to keeping our roads safe.”

Officers will conduct high-visibility enforcement around the clock, targeting seat belt violations.

Motorists who fail to buckle up will be stopped and ticketed.

Illinois law requires all drivers and passengers to wear seat belts. While compliance has climbed to 93% statewide in 2025, unrestrained deaths remain a persistent concern, particularly at night.

Deputies will also patrol for impaired drivers during the campaign period.

The initiative is funded with federal highway safety money administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

For more information on safe driving practices, visit ItsNotaGameIllinois.com