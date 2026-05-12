Wadsworth’s Sterling presentation to spotlight Sauk Valley’s religious origins

Historian Tom Wadsworth will present a historical look at the Sauk Valley’s religious origins Sunday at the Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society.

The program will begin at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Learning Center of the Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society, 611 E. Third St., Sterling. The public is invited; refreshments will be served afterward.

In this new presentation, Wadsworth reveals how Christianity came to Dixon, the key women who made it happen and how it helped to bring civility and conscience to this fledgling village on the frontier. His research focuses on key events between 1836 and 1855 and how those events affected the development of organized religion in the area.

Wadsworth, 73, brings a national reputation as an engaging speaker, author, and voice-over artist. His background includes about 10 years in full-time ministry as well as two master’s degrees and a PhD, all in biblical studies.

Since 2023, he has been a local history columnist for the Dixon Telegraph and Sterling Gazette. In recent years, dozens of audiences throughout northwestern Illinois have praised his local history presentations. His new book, “Distinctive Dixon: Fascinating Stories of Dixon’s Rich History,” is now in its third printing and will be available at this event.

The event is open to the public