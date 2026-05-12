La Salle Noon Rotary Club to apply for added foliage to Rotary Park

The La Salle City Council granted the La Salle Noon Rotary the ability to apply for a half-grant, that would allow for 10-15 trees to be added to Rotary Park. (Mathias Woerner)

Residents looking for shade should soon have more options at Rotary Park in La Salle.

The La Salle City Council granted the La Salle Noon Rotary the ability to apply for a half-grant, that would allow for 10-15 trees to be added to Rotary Park.

“We had the unique opportunity to get a half grant from the district to do a community project,” La Salle Noon Rotary President Chris Vaske said. “Our board of directors and the club decided, ‘Let’s do it at La Salle’s Rotary Park.’”

Should the application be accepted, the Rotary will spend $2,500 in foliage or trees for the park within one year of the grant’s acceptance.

The Rotary will then be reimbursed half of that money upon certifying with Rotary International District 6420 that the project was carried out properly.

“We’ll certainly work with whoever the contact with the city would be to get the appropriate kind and placement of where the trees would be,” Vaske said. “It’s really up to the city, and at no expense to the City of La Salle. All expenses will be paid by La Salle Rotary.”

No timetable was given for the planting of the trees at Rotary Park, aside from the one-year deadline imposed by the grant.