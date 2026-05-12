Mendota man charged after police pursuit, weapon recovered

A Mendota man was charged with multiple offenses -- with more under review -- after leading police on a Saturday pursuit.

Rodney C. Rowe, 23, was charged with multiple offenses led by unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and resisting a peace officer. He is also charged with multiple driving offenses and unlawful possession of cannabis.

In a Monday press release, Mendota police said officers observed at 6:06 p.m. Saturday, an individual operating an off-road motorcycle on city streets. Officers recognized Rowe, known to have a suspended license, and made contact with him. Rowe is alleged to have dropped a black bag and fled on foot.

Officers pursued Rowe and apprehended him a short distance away, police said. During the arrest, police said, Rowe actively resisted and bit an officer on the arm.

Following the incident, officers recovered the black bag, which was found to contain a loaded firearm.

Rowe was taken into custody and transported to the LaSalle County Jail. Additional charges are pending review by the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, police said.