Morrison’s Allie Anderson has three RBIs in 3-2 softball win at East Dubuque: Saturday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Softball

Morrison 3, East Dubuque 2: Allie Anderson drove in all three runs in the road win. Ava Duncan pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts.

Oregon 6, Warren/Stockton 3: Izzy Berg struck out 10 in four innings and allowed just one hit for Oregon. Hayleigh Heuerman had two hits and two RBIs.

Amboy 10, Earlville 5: Hannah Whitman (two RBIs) and Peyton Payne (three RBIs) each had four hits in the road win.

Amboy 12, Earlville 2 (6 inn.): Kiera Karlson had three RBIs and Elle McLaughlin (two RBIs) homered in the win.

Eastland 26, Pearl City 3: The Cougars erupted with 18 runs in the top of the seventh inning in the road win. Vanessa Allen (five RBIs) and Maci Klavenga (four RBIs) each had home runs. Tatum Grim also drove in four runs. Jillian Hammer pitched a complete game.

Baseball

Rockridge 11, Rock Falls 1 (5 inn.): The Rockets were held to two hits in the road setback.

Living Word Lutheran 9, Forreston 3: Brady Gill had three hits and an RBI for the Cardinals. Forreston gave up four unearned runs in the setback.

Living Word Lutheran 11, Forreston 10: Lutheran earned a walkoff win after scoring two runs in the seventh. Kendall Erdmann led the Cardinals with five RBIs

Stillman Valley 10, Polo 3: The Marcos were held to five hits in the road setback.

Pearl City 6, Eastland 5: Eastland scored twice in the top of the seventh but fell just short in the road loss. Ian Burkholder had three RBIs for the Cougars.

Sandwich 11, Oregon 4: Danny Chisamore led the Hawks with two RBIs in the home setback.

Orion 15, Amboy 5 (5 inn.): Caiden Heath led the Clippers with two RBIs in the home setback.

Boys tennis

Rochelle goes 3-0: Rochelle beat Woodstock Marian 4-1, Rockford Christian 5-0 and Hononegah JV 4-1. Noah McKinney and David Eckardt went 2-0 in doubles. Eckardt also won a singles match 6-1, 6-0.