Dixon’s Sam Gingras wins No. 2 singles tennis title at Rochelle: Saturday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys tennis

Rochelle Hub Invite: The Rochelle co-op won the invite with 22 points, followed by Princeton (15), Mendota (12), Dixon (10) and Newman (8). Dixon’s Sam Gingras was No. 2 singles champion. Rochelle’s David Eckardt and Noah McKinney were No. 2 doubles champions.

Newman’s Brooks Knudson was runner-up at No. 2 singles. Dixon’s Levi Boggs and Jack Orwig were runner-ups at No. 1 doubles. Rochelle’s Elliot Peeling and Parker Slattengren took second at No. 3 doubles.

Softball

Polo 10, West Carroll 0 (6 inn.): Samantha Gray (two RBIs) and Cam Jones (three hits) combined to pitch a two-hitter at home.

Baseball

Sterling 14, Eastland 11 (9 inn.): Sterling scored four times in the top of the ninth inning in the road win. Adrian Monarrez had two hits and three RBIs for Sterling. Camron Huber had three hits for Eastland and Ian Burkholder (three RBIs) hit a home run.

Forreston 8, River Ridge/Scales Mound 1: Daylen Rahn had two hits and two RBIs for the Cardinals. Kendall Erdmann and Mickey Probst each had four strikeouts in the combined two-hitter.

Polo 5, West Carroll 4 (9 inn.): The Marcos walked off with a win as Jackson Willis reached on a throwing error. Korbin Cavanaugh pitched seven innings and Willis pitched two in the win. Chanse Schnitzler had four hits and Jackson Bess (10 strikeouts) pitched seven innings for the Thunder.

Tolono Unity 8, Dixon 4: The Dukes led 3-2 after three innings but fell short. Jagger Kemp and Jake Whelan each had two hits.

Dixon 8, Coal City 7: Eli Kirchoff led the Dukes with three hits and two RBIs. Dixon held on for the win after giving up five unearned runs. Jake Zepezauer pitched 6⅔ innings.

Girls soccer

Hampshire 8, Sterling 0: Sterling fell to 3-17 after the home setback.