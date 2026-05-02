Sterling softball’s Rosie Cantu hits 2 home runs in win at Rock Island: Friday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Softball

Sterling 8, Rock Island 5: Rosie Cantu hit two home runs and drove in four runs in the road win. Layla Wright pitched four innings and Lily Martinez three hitless frames for Sterling. Lily Cantu had three of Sterling’s nine hits.

Eastland 15, Warren/Stockton 11: Eastland smacked five home runs and had 14 hits in the road win. Keara Kaus had two home runs and six RBIs. Vanessa Allen, Izzy Ames and Maci Klavenga also went deep. Kaus got the win after pitching six innings. The Cougars scored 12 unearned runs.

Rock Falls 10, Byron 0 (6 inn.): Zoey Silva pitched a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts and no walks in the home win. Julia Renner had three RBIs and Kendra Scott three hits for the Rockets.

Sherrard 11, Newman 6: Lucy Oetting led the Comets with a home run and three RBIs in the road loss.

Oregon 8, Dixon 7: Lola Schwarz hit a walk-off single after Dixon tied the game in the top of the seventh. Schwarz finished with three hits and two RBIs. Izzy Berg hit a solo home run, and Kylie Morrow also knocked in two runs. Dixon’s Breanna Tegeler had three hits and Abby Hicks two RBIs. Kinley Rogers hit a solo home run.

Riverdale 7, Erie-Prophetstown 3: The Rams pulled away with four runs in the fifth inning as the Panthers fell short on the road.

Baseball

Newman 3, Sherrard 1: Garret Matznick pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks in the road win. Jameson Hanlon scored on a wild pitch, and Garet Wolfe had an RBI single in the sixth inning.

Milledgeville 12, Hiawatha 0 (5 inn.): Karter Livengood pitched a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk in the road win. He also hit a home run and drove in three runs. Evan Schenck also had three RBIs.

Rock Falls 5, Lutheran 4: Owen Laws scored three runs and struck out 11 in five innings to get the win. The Rockets did not allow an earned run.

Dakota 19, Morrison 2 (5 inn.): The Mustangs were out-hit 11-5 and had three errors in the home setback.

Eastland 6, Warren/Stockton 4: The Cougars scored three runs in the top of the seventh and held on for the road win. Greyson Zumdahl had two RBIs for Eastland, and Maddox Spears pitched 6⅓ innings.

Riverdale 4, Erie-Prophetstown 0: The Panthers were held to five hits and gave up four unearned runs in the road setback.

Girls track & field

Sterling Night Relays: United Township won the eight-team invite with 108 points, followed by Sterling (66) and Dixon (63). Rock Falls (34) tied Freeport for seventh.

Sterling’s event winners were Kendall Barajas (discus), Abby Ryan (high jump) and Paizley Johnson (triple jump),

Boys track & field

Sterling Night Relays: Rock Island won with 97 points, followed by Geneseo (84) and United Township (73). Sterling (71) was fourth, Rock Falls (24) was seventh, and Dixon (20) was eighth.

Sterling’s Kameron Gibson, Quincy Maas, Aiden Lacy and Derek Prieto won the 4x400.

Dixon’s Daniel Ramirez, Abram Garcia, Alonzo Bautista and Ethan Carter won the 4x400 relay. Owen LeSage won the shot put and took second in the discus.

Oregon Hall of Fame Hawk Classic: Rochelle won the 22-team invite with 98 points, followed by Winnebago (92) and Lena-Winslow (73). Morrison (57) was fifth, and E-P (40) was seventh among the top 10.

Morrison’s Brady Anderson won the 100, 200 and 400. He also led off a 4x100 win with Xavier Baldwin, Levi Milder and Koltin Swaim.

Oregon’s Daniel Gonzalez won the 800.

E-P’s Gus Schultz, Braeden Punke, Justin Wainscott and Nathan Punke won the 4x800 relay.

Amboy freshman Ian Hassler won the discus.