2026 Sauk Valley prep baseball season preview capsules

Coach: Cade Sharp (second season)

2025: 12-13, 4-6 NUIC East (fifth)

Key returners: Rylan McNinch, sr., C/P; Landon Carter, so., P/SS; Bryson Deery, so., OF; Tanner Welch, jr., IF/P

Worth noting: The Clippers are looking for their first winning season since finishing 12-11 in 2023. Welch is leading the team with nine hits and five RBIs through the first five games.

Coach: Brian Treadwell (fourth season)

2025: 17-13, 4-6 NUIC East (fourth)

Returning varsity: Chase Near, sr., P/IF; Justin Henert, sr., C/IF; Brody Ellis sr., OF; Zac Rockwood, sr., P/OF; Otto Horner, jr., IF; Musi Mimini, sr., P/IF, Kyle Goldman, Sr., OF.

Key newcomers: Kyler Willstead, jr., C/IF; Adrian Losoya, jr., IF; Will Heibenthal, jr., IF.

Worth noting: Treadwell says replacing its graduated players will be the biggest challenge this season after strong offensive campaign last year.

“We believe we have the right guys to get it done, and this year’s senior class has grown tremendously in their time as AFC baseball players. We expect to be a strong defensive team, with players who make impact contributions at the plate,” he said. “Chase Near is looking to take over as the ace on staff, while other key returning players like Brody Ellis, Justin Henert, Otto Horner and Zac Rockwood look to step up in a big way.

“As always, this team expects to play competitive baseball, grow throughout the season and play its baseball in May.”

Coach: Ryan Schisler (ninth season)

2025: 22-10, 6-2 LTC (third)

Returning varsity: Logan Philhower, sr., P/IF, Tyce Barkman, sr., C, Drake Taylor, jr., P/IF, Blake Foster jr., P/IF.

Key newcomer: Brandon Carrington, sr., OF/P

Worth noting: Philhower was an IHSBCA all-state pick in Class 2A last season after he set the single-season school record for strikeouts (103), ERA (1.58) and wins (eight).

“We graduated a great group last year that is certainly tough to replace, but we have a really strong crop of juniors that have played a lot of baseball together over the years,” Schisler said. “I think if we can get them up to speed at the varsity level and playing as a unit, we will have a great chance to be successful. Our four returners all played really critical roles for us last year, so we will need for them to lead the way in showing what confidence and discipline on and off the field look like, and I think they’ve got a great shot to do that.”

Coach: Jason Burgess (11th season)

2025: 14-15, 9-7 BNC (fourth)

Returning varsity: Brady Lawrence, sr., P/1B; Daniel Fordham, sr., 3B/1B/P; Braxton Bruce, jr., C/P/IF; Chase Simpson, sr., C/1B; Eli Kirchoff, sr., OF; Exzadrian Diaz, sr., P/OF/2B; Gage Helfrich, sr., OF; Jack Redell, sr., OF; Jagger Kemp, jr., OF/IF; Jake Whelan, sr., 1B/OF; Jake Zepezauer, jr., IF; Kellen Haenitsch, sr., 2B/1B.

Key newcomers: Nolan Valk, so., IF; Layne Vannoy, jr., IF/OF; Connor Wolf, jr., OF; Ethan Bond, jr., P/IF/OF.

Worth noting: The Dukes beat Sterling 10-2 in last season’s Class 3A Freeport Regional final after closing the regular season with 11 straight losses. Dixon returns 12 players from last year’s team.

“Some of our goals will be to continue to develop our program’s success and continue to play within the team concept. Team chemistry, accountability and support of one another will be huge factors if we are to have success this season,” Burgess said. “To be successful on the field, we will have to improve last year’s offensive approach and reduce our strikeout rate, continue to be solid on the mound and minimize mistakes on the defensive side of the ball. If we can do that, we should be a very competitive team.”

Dixon’s Brady Lawrence makes contact last season during a Class 3A regional semifinal game against Sycamore at Freeport High School. (Mark Busch)

Coach: Weston Burkholder (16th season)

2025: 17-12, 7-3 NUIC East (second)

Key returners: Camron Huber, sr., P/IF; Zy Haverland, sr., 1B/P; Brecken Hayden, jr., OF/P; Brody Simons, jr., C; Phineas Mullen, jr., IF/P; Ian Burkholder, jr., P/U

Worth noting: The Cougars were a No. 2 seed in the postseason last year and beat Milledgeville to win a regional title in Class 1A. Eastland fell 5-4 to to eighth-seeded River Ridge in the sectional semifinals.

Coach: Jeff Wunderlich

2025: 7-13, 5-5 Three Rivers

Key returners: Braedyn Frank, sr., P/IF; Evan Steimle, jr., U

Worth noting: Steimle was a first-team all-conference selection as a utility player last season. Frank was a second-team all-conference pitcher. The Panthers have started the season 1-1-1.

Coach: Mike McClellan (eighth season)

2025: 27-8, 8-2 NUIC North

Key returners: Kendall Erdmann, sr., SS/P; Carson Akins sr., OF/P; Darin Greenfield, sr., OF/P; Brady Gill, sr., IF; Mickey Probst, jr., C; Connor Politsch, so., IF/P; Kye Alderks, so., OF/P; Cadan Hoffman, sr., OF; Kaden Brown, sr., P/IF; Daylen Rahn, jr., OF/P

Worth noting: Erdmann was a first-team all-area pick after hitting .400 with an area-best 50 hits. He also had 26 RBIs, 50 runs scored and 15 stolen bases. He was also 3-1 on the mound with 51 strikeouts in 42 innings. The Cardinals have started the season 4-0. Forreston was upset 7-4 by fourth-seeded Fulton in last year’s regional final as a No. 1 seed.

Forreston's Kendall Erdmann pitches in relief against Lena-Winslow last season at Forreston High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Coach: Brent Dykstra (seventh season)

2025: 18-14, 7-4 (second)

Returning varsity: Chase Dykstra, sr., P/1B; Caden Wilkin, sr., IF; Braedon Meyers, sr., P/3B,OF; Jacob Voss, sr., OF; Chase Fletcher, sr., C; Evan Folk, JR, OF; Easton Spooner, so., C/OF; Owen VanZuiden, jr., IF.

Key newcomers: Mason Kuebel, sr., 3B/OF; Landen Leu, sr., P/1B; Jeff Kane, sr., 3B/DH.

Worth noting: The Steamers made a run to the Elite Eight last season before falling to Marquette in the supersectional. Dykstra is an Iowa Central Community College commit. He was an IHSBCA All-State pick in Class 1A, a unanimous All-NUIC West first-team selection who was 6-1 on the mound with 126 strikeouts in 67⅓ innings and a 0.73 ERA. He hit .426 with a 1.059 OPS and 20 RBIs.

“We have a veteran team this year with eight seniors, five juniors and a sophomore,” coach Dykstra said. “The NUIC West looks to be competitive again this year and expectations are high.”

Coach: Danial Willis (second season)

2025: 11-10, 8-2 NUIC South (first)

Returning varsity: Aydan Meinsma, sr., SS; Carson White, sr., 1B; Jake Strobbe, sr., C; Noah Robbins, sr., 3B.

Key newcomer: Gage Wilson, jr., U.

Worth noting: The Mustangs are coming off a conference championship in their first year of competing in the NUIC South. “We are looking forward to having another great season. We are going to rely on our seniors to help lead the way and help us reach the goals we have set for ourselves,” Willis said. “We play in a tough conference and we expect the battle for the conference title to be tough like it is year in and year out, so we do not plan on taking any team lightly. We are hoping to continue our success from last year and are excited to see what the season has in store for us.”

Coach: Austin Cavaria (eighth season)

2025: 10-16, 5-5 (third NUIC East)

Returning varsity: Bryson Wiersema, sr., OF/P; Karter Livengood, sr., IF/P; Spencer Nye, sr., C/P; Evan Schenck, sr., IF/P; Kayden Knutti, sr., OF/P; Parker Saunders, jr., OF/P; Kyson Francis, so., U/P.

Key newcomers: Joshua Leif, sr., IF/P; Rayden Ehredt, sr., OF.

Worth noting: Cavaria says experience will be a strength this season. “Most of these seniors have started varsity since their freshman year. Their leadership, plus a few additions, will push us to be a competitive team this season. With seven returning starters, they have been motivated from last year’s regional championship loss to Eastland,” he said. “Bryson Wiersema will lead the way for us on the mound as well as at the plate. Karter Livengood, Spencer Nye, Evan Schenck and Joshua Leif will be crucial to our offensive success. With only thirteen players on our roster this season, we will need to stay healthy, and our new players will have to step up and learn from these seniors. We are looking forward to a great season.”

Coach: Kenny Koerner (sixth season, 111-41-2)

2025: 28-9-1, 12-1 Three Rivers East (first)

Returning varsity: Garret Matznick, sr., SS/P; Evan Bushman, sr., P/OF; Drake Cole, sr., 1B/P; Garret Wolfe, sr., 3B/P; Ashton Miner, jr., C; Liam Nicklaus, jr., 2B; Michael Morse, jr., P; Jameson Hanlon, so., OF.

Key newcomers: Riley Mason, jr., OF.

Worth noting: The Comets return seven starters from a team that set the school record for wins and finished fourth at state in Class 2A. Newman has made a run to state the last three years and reached the Elite Eight the last five. Matznick is the reigning Sauk Valley Baseball Player of the Year after he was an IHSBCA All-State pick, hitting .381 with a .529 OBP, 1.037 OPS, 45 hits, 13 doubles, 33 walks, 51 runs scored, 25 RBIs and a school-record 49 stolen bases as the leadoff hitter and shortstop. Bushman is 20-2 on the mound the last two seasons, with his only losses coming at state. Miner was also an all-state pick and had 41 RBIs last season.

Coach: Nate Girton (eighth season)

2025: 13-18, 6-12 BNC (ninth)

Returning varsity: Keaton Salsbury, sr., SS; Landon Anderson, sr., CF; Jakobi Donegan, jr., C; Jackson Messenger, sr., 2B.

Key newcomers: Ethan Peeling, jr., LF; Colton Flaharty, sr., P; Landon Ziller, jr., 3B; Brady Jozefowicz, sr., U; Jackson Manka, jr., P.

Worth noting: Girton hopes defense will a strength of the team this season, while youth and pitching may be early challenges. The senior trio of Anderson, Messenger and Salsbury will lead the team.

“We will be young and must grow up quick. The talent is there, but the mind and body will have to battle the ups and downs,” he said. “I’m looking to forward to seeing what our seniors can do to make this their team and how much we can improve from the beginning to end.”

Coach: Nate White (seventh season)

2025: 4-20, 2-8 NUIC East (sixth)

Returning varsity: Aiden Messer, sr., P/IF; Korbin Cavanaugh, sr., P/OF; Jackson Willis, jr., P/C.

Key newcomers: Isaac McFalls, so., SS/2B; Tian Escobar, so., P/IF; Maddox Peterson, fr., P/3B.

Worth noting: White says the team is young and inexperienced after graduating five starters last season. “With low numbers we are not able to play a JV schedule, so we are looking for players to develop at the varsity level,” he said. “Our goal is to make as much progress as possible and compete against established varsity teams.”

Coach: Donnie Chappel (27th season)

2025: 12-18-1, 7-11 BNC (sixth)

Returning varsity: Carter Hunter, sr., IF/P; Owen Mandrell, sr., OF; Alex Espinoza, sr.; IF/C; Owen Laws, jr., IF/P; Ethan Mathews, jr., IF/P; AJ Moore, jr., OF/P; Ethan Moeller, jr., IF/P; Connor Fritz, so., IF/P; Madden Schueler, so., OF/P.

Key newcomers: Cannon Sands, fr., IF/P; Carter Knights, so., C/OF.

Worth noting: Moore was a second-team all-area pick and Hunter was honorable mention. “We return our pitching staff from last year and that should be the strength of the team,” Chappel said. “We have the opportunity to compete at the top of the conference.”

Coach: Darwin Nettleton (13th season)

2025: 15-21, 5-9 Big 6 (seventh)

Returning varsity: Adrian Monarrez, sr., 1B/OF; Wyatt Cassens, sr., C/P/OF; Eli Penne, sr., P/3B/SS; Landon Kukowski, sr., OF; Cale Nettleton, jr., SS/P.

Key newcomers: Jack Saathoff, jr., OF/1B/P; Tyler McCafferty, jr., P/3B: Danny Martinez, jr., 2B/SS/P; Roman Valdivia, fr., C/P/OF.

Worth noting: Coach Nettleton says he likes the team’s pitching depth and hopes to work toward the top half of the conference standings. Senior Eli Penne, a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater recruit, looks to lead the pitching staff after posting a 1.93 ERA last season. Sterling is 2-2 to start the season.

“Our goal is to compete at a high level every inning of every game,” he said. “Every player brings something unique to the table with them. We are excited to see how the team grows throughout the season.”

Coach: Matt Ritchie

2025: 2-18, 0-10 NUIC West (sixth)

Key returners: Jacen Anderson, jr., P/CF; Chanse Schnitzler, sr., P/1B.

Worth noting: Anderson and Schnitzler were both second-team all-conference picks last season. The Thunder have started 2-2 this season.