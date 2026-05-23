JTHS Foundation hosting 25th annual alumni golf outing

The Joliet Township High Schools Foundation will host the 25th annual Brent Wadsworth Alumni Golf Outing from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2026, at Inwood Golf Club, 3200 W. Jefferson Street in Joliet. (Image provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

The Joliet Township High Schools Foundation will host the 25th annual Brent Wadsworth Alumni Golf Outing from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Inwood Golf Club, 3200 W. Jefferson Street in Joliet.

All proceeds from this event will support grants for JTHS District 204 students and staff, scholarships for Joliet Central and Joliet West high school seniors, the principal’s emergency fund, summer school and ACT/PSAT testing support.

The event will include a full morning of golf, a light breakfast, a Bloody Mary bar, hot dogs, chips and a drink at the turn, a taco bar buffet lunch, raffles and contests.

Participation is $175 per golfer or $600 per foursome. Register online or mail registration and payment to:

Foundation Golf Outing Committee, JTHS Foundation, 300 Caterpillar Drive, Joliet, IL 60436.