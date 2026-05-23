When and where to observe Memorial Day in Kendall County

Attendees listen to Masters Sgt. Devin Persaud speak during the 2025 Memorial Day event held at Town Square Park in Yorkville. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Sandwich

The Sandwich American Legion and VFW’s Memorial Day observances will include a series of ceremonies at local cemeteries and memorial sites, culminating with a gathering at the Sandwich VFW Post on Monday, May 25. The time and sites for the ceremonies are as follows:

9:30 a.m. at Pine Mound Cemetery in LaSalle County

10 a.m. at Veterans Park in Downtown Sandwich

10:30 a.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Sandwich

11 a.m. at Oak Mound Cemetery in DeKalb County

11:50 a.m. at Pratt Road Cemetery in DeKalb County

12:15 p.m. at VFW Post 1486, 713 Main Street in Sandwich

Each stop will feature ceremonial tributes and moments of remembrance.

Oswego

Oswego’s annual Memorial Day parade, sponsored by Oswego American Legion Post 675, will step off at 10 a.m. Monday at the former Traughber Junior High School at Franklin and Washington streets. The parade will then go through the downtown to the Oswego Township Cemetery, where a memorial service will take place.

The Oswego American Legion will host a luncheon after the service at its post at 19 W. Washington St. (Route 34).

Yorkville

The Yorkville American Legion invites area residents to attend its annual Memorial Day service at 11:30 a.m. Monday in Town Square Park, 301 N. Bridge St. The ceremony will include the reading of the names printed on the town square memorial, public speakers and music from the Yorkville Middle School band.