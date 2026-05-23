Cab burns delivery truck Friday in Woodstock; nearby garage, house spared

Multiple 911 callers alerted the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District to a vehicle fire Friday, May 22, 2026, in Woodstock. (Photo provided by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Multiple 911 callers reported a vehicle on fire in a Woodstock Driveway Friday morning, and firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the buildings near where it was parked.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was dispatched about 8 a.m. Friday to a home on the 400 block of West Judd Street for the reported vehicle fire, according to a release from department spokesman Alex Vucha.

Arriving minutes later, crews found a delivery-style step van parked in a residential driveway with heavy flames coming from the front of the vehicle.

Crews deployed hoses from the fire engine and from a nearby hydrant and were able to contain the fire to the vehicle and keep it from the adjacent garage or home, Vucha said.

Multiple 911 callers alerted the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District to a vehicle fire on Friday, May 22, 2026, in Woodstock. (Photo provided by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, he said.