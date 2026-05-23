Cab burns delivery truck Friday in Woodstock; nearby garage, house spared

Multiple 911 callers reported a vehicle on fire in a Woodstock Driveway Friday morning, and firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the buildings near where it was parked.
The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was dispatched about 8 a.m. Friday to a home on the 400 block of West Judd Street for the reported vehicle fire, according to a release from department spokesman Alex Vucha.
Arriving minutes later, crews found a delivery-style step van parked in a residential driveway with heavy flames coming from the front of the vehicle.
Crews deployed hoses from the fire engine and from a nearby hydrant and were able to contain the fire to the vehicle and keep it from the adjacent garage or home, Vucha said.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, he said.