Memorial Day events in Kane County 2026

Kane County-area communities, veterans groups and organizers will host Memorial Day events throughout the county for the public to honor all deceased military service members.
Memorial Day is Monday, May 25.
St. Charles
- Flag Raising and Cemetery Ceremonies: 6 a.m. at Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St.; North Cemetery, 1205 N. Fifth Ave.; South Cemetery, S. Seventh Ave. and Union Cemetery, 1200 N. Fifth Ave. The Baker Community Center ceremony features the Boy Scouts posting colors, an honorary gun salute and honor guard. Boys Scout also will lead flag ceremonies at the cemeteries.
- Veterans Community Breakfast Fundraiser: 7:30 to 10 a.m. at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave. The St. Charles Veterans will served community members breakfast. The breakfast costs $5 and is free for current and former fire, uniformed scouts, police, emergency services, veterans and military members.
- Parade and Flags of Honor: 10 a.m. Attendees can bring a flag and participate in the parade. The parade starts at the corner of Sixth and Main streets and will travel down Riverside Ave. To join the Flags of Honor group, email mark.powell6444@gmail.com.
- Memorial Service: 10:45 a.m. at the Freedom Shrine, Riverside Avenue. The service includes the Annual Proclamation reading by St. Charles Mayor Clint Hull, keynote address and performance of “Taps.” The Memorial Service will be led by event coordinator and retired lieutenant colonel Mark Powell. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at St. Charles Fire Station 1, 112 N. Riverside Ave.
Geneva
- Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Sponsored by the American Legion Fox River – Geneva Post 75, the parade includes the Geneva High School marching band, a color guard, local veterans and youth scouting organizations. The parade begins at the Geneva Train Station and will travel north on Third Street. The parade route ends at the World War I Memorial in Wheeler Park, 822 N. First St.
- 70th Annual Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast: 7 a.m. at United Methodist Church of Geneva, 211 Hamilton St. Sponsored by the United Methodist Mens Club of Geneva, the church will serve pancakes, sausages, milk, juice and coffee. The breakfast costs $10 for adults and $5 for children ages three to 12. Proceeds will support local, regional and national charitable organizations.
Batavia
- Herring Breakfast: 7 a.m. at the Batavia VFW Post 1197, 645 S. River St. Sponsored by the Batavia Vikings Rings Lodge 18, the breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, herring and coffee. The meal costs $15 per plate.
- Decoration Day Cemetery Walk: 10 to 10:45 a.m. at West Batavia Ceremony, 900 S. Batavia Ave. Sponsored by the Batavia Park District, attendees can walk the cemetery and listen to Batavia Civil War veteran stories by West Batavia Cemetery Museum staff. The walk is weather permitting. The walk costs $12. Registration is required. To register, visit bataviaparks.org/event/decoration-day-cemetery-walk-2/.
- Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. at the Batavia VFW Post 1197, 645 S. River St. Participants can honor deceased service members. The memorial ceremony features a wreath laying ceremony, rifle salute, performance of “Taps” and tribute to prisoners of war and missing soldiers. The Batavia Community Band also will perform.
Elgin
- Elgin Memorial Day ceremonies: 8:45 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, 1001 Villa St.; 9:15 a.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park, 30W730 U.S. Route 20; 9:45 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 270 N. Grove Ave. and 11 a.m. at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd. The city of Elgin will hold various Memorial Day ceremonies to honor service members buried at the cemeteries. The ceremonies include a rifle salute, deceased veterans roll call, combined color guard and performance of “Taps.” The Veterans Memorial Park ceremony features an Elgin Navy Club presentation, Elgin Master Chorale and strewing flowers in the Fox River. The Bluff City Cemetery ceremony will celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary. Due to limited seating, attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. A free shuttle bus pick-up is available at the main and east gate’s. The ceremony also will be broadcasted by WRMN radio 1410 AM.
Aurora
- Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. The city of Aurora’s annual Memorial Day Parade will travel along various streets in downtown Aurora. The reviewing stand is available in front of the David L. Pierce Art and History Center, 20 E. Downer Place. The parade will begin at the intersection of Benson and River Streets and travels east on Broadway before turning north on Downers Place. The parade route concludes at River Street.
Carpentersville
- Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. at Carpenter Park, 75 Maple Ave. The village of Carpentersville will hold a ceremony for community members to reflect, remember and pay tribute to service members.
Elburn
- Memorial Day Observance: 10 a.m. at Blackberry Cemetery, 677 S. Main St. Sponsored by the Elburn American Legion Post 630, participants can honor deceased service members. A pancake breakfast also will be served from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the legion post, 112 N. Main St.
Huntley
- Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. at Huntley Cemetery, 11500 Dean St. Hosted by the Huntley American Legion Post 673, community members will be able to remember men and women who died serving the U.S.