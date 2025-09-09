Sterling girls golf takes second: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls golf

Sterling takes second at Geneseo invite: At TPC Deere Run, Sterling (418) was runner-up to Dunlap (376) and Dixon (444) took third. Rockridge (451) was fourth, followed by Rock Island (463) and Geneseo (467).

Toni Martinez (101) was eighth, Emily Schwingle (102) was ninth, Deyanie Alfaro (105) was 12th and Carli Cushman (110) was 18th for Sterling.

Oregon 193, Galena 206, West Carroll 312: Oregon’s Aniyah Sarver shot a 41 to earn medalist while Sarah Eckardt (45) was runner-up. Riley Runions led West Carroll with a 52 to take fifth.

Boys golf

Rock Falls 172, North Boone 202: Lucas Porter earned medalist for the Rockets with a 39. Carter Hunter (43) was second, while Alex Johnson and Korbin Cooksey each shot 45s to tie for third.

Forreston 166, Fulton 167: At Sunset Golf Club, Fulton’s Owen Van Zuiden earned medalist with a 37 but the Cardinals handed the Steamers their first dual loss of the season. Daylen Rahn (38) was second for Forreston, while teammate Kaden Brown (39) tied Fulton’s Jacob Voss for third.

Sycamore 150, Sterling 181: At the Sycamore Golf Club’s back 9, Sterling was led by Grant Hartman’s 42, which was good for fifth. Eli Penne shot a 43. Sycamore’s Gavin Sedevie (36) was medalist.

Oregon 160, Galena 194, West Carroll 238: Oregon’s Jackson Messenger shot a 37 to earn medalist while teammate Nole Campos (38) took second at Sandburr Run. Landon Anderson (40) and Tucker O’Brien (45) took third and fourth for the Hawks, which shot a season-best. Thomas Krontz led West Carroll with a 50.

Volleyball

Dixon 2, United Township 0: The Duchesses won 25-17, 25-18 as Morgan Hargrave led the team with seven kills and three aces. Leah Carlson had nine assists, a block and one ace for Dixon (7-1).

Wethersfield 2, Newman 0: The Comets fell 25-17, 25-21 to fall to 2-8. Isabella Lanning led Newman with 10 kills while Gisselle Martin had 2.5 blocks, seven assists, seven digs and four kills.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Rockridge 0: The Panthers picked up a road win 25-17, 25-22. Kaylee Keegan eclipsed 1,000 career assists in the win.

Bureau Valley 2, St. Bede 1: The Storm won 19-25, 25-19, 25-19 as Brynley Doty led the way with 15 kills, eight digs and three aces. Libby Endress had five kills, nine digs and 10 assists.