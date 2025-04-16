Morrison’s Bella Duncan pitches no-hitter: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Softball

Morrison 10, Amboy 0 (6 inn.): Morrison pitcher Bella Duncan pitched her second perfect game of the season as she struck out all 18 batters without a walk in the win. She was also 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, a stolen base and two RBIs. Elle Milnes added a home run with two RBIs.

Sterling 17, Alleman 4 (5 inn.): Mya Lira went 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs leading off in Sterling’s win. Rosie Cantu added two more doubles and knocked in three runs for the Golden Warriors, and Marley Sechrest tripled with two RBIs.

Oregon 6, Dixon 1: The Hawks out-hit Dixon 8-4 in the road win as Isabelle Berg had four RBIs and pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts. Bailey Tegeler had a double and run scored for the Duchesses.

Genoa-Kingston 11, Rock Falls 3: The Rockets were out-hit 15-4 in the home loss. Zoey Silva singled, doubled and struck out six in five innings for Rock Falls. Two of her five runs given up were unearned.

Fulton 11, Galena 0 (5 inn.): Jessa Read struck out 10 in five innings pitched, allowing just two hits in the home win. Haley Smither (one double) and Wrenn Coffey each had two RBIs for the Steamers.

Milledgeville 20, Polo 2 (5 inn.): The Missiles out-hit Polo 13-6 and scored 13 unearned runs on six Polo errors. Olivia Wooden had a home run and two RBIs for Milledgeville.

Eastland 18, Ashton-Franklin Center 7 (5 inn.): Eastland’s Olivia Klinefelter went 3 for 3 with a home run, five RBIs and four runs scored. Morgan McCullough also homered at the leadoff spot for Eastland. Natalee VanNatta led A-FC with three RBIs.

Lena-Winslow 9, Forreston 1: The Cardinals were out-hit 13-2 and had five errors in the road loss.

Baseball

Dixon 13, Winnebago 1 (5 inn.): Dixon scored eight runs in the first inning to take early control in the win. Jake Whelan had a triple and an RBI for the Dukes leading off.

Rockford Lutheran 13, Rock Falls 9: Lutheran stunned the Rockets with eight runs in the top of the seventh to help grab the road win. Austin Castaneda had a double and two RBIs for Rock Falls, which out-hit RL 12-11.

Galena 4, Fulton 1: Chase Dykstra was saddled with a loss after giving up just one earned run in a complete game, striking out 14 with no walks. Fulton out-hit Galena 5-3 but left eight runners on base and struck out 12 times.

Oregon 8, Stillman Valley 0: Kade Girton went 3 for 3 with four RBIs in the home win. Bryce Becker pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts, two hits allowed and three walks.

Lena-Winslow 8, Forreston 7 (8 inn.): The Cardinals forced extras after outscoring L-W 3-0 in the seventh, but they fell via a walk-off in the eighth. Austin Schoonhoven had three hits and an RBI and Connor Politsch drove in three for Forreston. Aiden Wild was 4 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs for L-W, including the game-winning hit.

Eastland 12, Ashton-Franklin Center 2 (6 inn.): Huber had two doubles and four RBIs from the No. 9 spot in the home win. The Cougars out-hit A-FC 12-4 as seven different Eastland players knocked in runs.

Morrison 14, Amboy 10 (8 inn.): The Mustangs won the slugfest after scoring five runs in the top of the eighth inning. Collin Renkes had three hits, including a double and home run with three RBIs for Morrison. Noah Robbins also knocked in three runs for the Mustangs.

Boys track & field

Forreston wins Fulton relays: Forreston tallied 99 points to take the 11-team meet, ahead of Galena (58) and Newman (51). Forreston won the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x110 shuttle hurdles. Jonathan Milnes (high jump) and Billy Lowry (long jump, triple jump) had individual wins for the Cardinals.

Newman won the weightmen 4x100 and sprint medley 800. Morrison won the 4x200 and sprint medley 1,600.

Rock Falls wins G-K quad: The Rockets tallied 178 points to run away from runner-up Oregon (62) at Genoa-Kingston. RF winners came from Alexavier Oquendo (100), Anthony Valdivia (400, high jump), Jeffrey Sommer (1,600), Gunnar Damhoff (3,200), Braxton Nelson (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Garret Wolf (shot put) and Cristian Hernandez (long jump). The Rockets also won the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

Oregon’s Daniel Gonzalez won the 800 and Peter Alfano won the discus.

Rochelle quad: Sycamore’s 80 points won the meet, ahead of Rochelle (64), Dixon (59) and Sterling (31).

Dixon’s Dean Geiger (400), Hayden Fulton (1,600), Aaron Conderman (3,200) and Owen LeSage (shot put) had wins.

For Sterling, the Warriors won the 4x100 relay.

Girls track & field

Rock Falls wins G-K quad: The Rockets tallied 120 points to edge runner-up Genoa-Kingston’s 116. RF wins came from Ariel Hernandez (800), Kat Scott (1,600), Elizabeth Lombardo (300 hurdles) and Kayla Hackbarth (discus).

The Rockets also took the 4x8800 relay.

Sterling wins Rochelle quad: The Warriors had 75.5 points to top Rochelle (65.5), Sycamore (59.5) and Dixon (41.5). Event wins for Sterling came from Taah Liberty (100), Anessa Johnson (200), Lillian Hauck (400), Jaz’Mya Castaneda (800), Abby Ryan (100 hurdles), Kaelee Varden (300 hurdles), Nia Harris (high jump) and Alivia Gibson (long jump).

Dixon won the 4x100 relay.