Sterling’s Eli Penne pitches complete game: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Sterling's Eli Penne (17) slaps hands with Adrian Monarrez (2) after pitching a complete game for a 2-0 win over Erie-Prophetstown on Saturday, March 22, 2025 in Sterling. (Earleen Hinton)

Baseball

Sterling 2, Erie-Prophetstown 0: Eli Penne pitched a complete game win with 13 strikeouts and Wyatt Cassens was 3 for 4 with a run scored as the leadoff hitter. Penne held E-P to just three hits in the home win.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 Erie-Prophetstown's Tristan Hovey tags Sterling's Wyatt Cassens out at second on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at Gartner Park in Sterling. (Earleen Hinton)

Bureau Valley 10, Rock Falls 1: The Storm erupted for nine runs in the third inning in the home win. Austin Castaneda had two of RF’s three hits.

Forreston 16, West Carroll 2: Kendall Erdmann had three hits, including a home run, with two RBIs in the road win. The Cardinals had 15 hits in the road victory.

Oregon 12, Ridgewood 7 (5 inn.): Oregon scored eight runs in the top of the fourth to take control in the win. Jackson Messenger had two of Oregon’s 14 hits.

Milledgeville drops two: The Missiles fell 16-0 to Tremont on Saturday after a 6-3 setback to Midland on Friday. They had just five total hits between the two losses.

Amboy 9, Pearl City 8: The Clippers held on for the home win after PC scored five runs in the top of the sixth. Amboy re-took the lead in the bottom of the sixth by scoring on an error. Rylan McNinch had three hits and scored three runs at the top of the order.

Softball

Sterling 8, Erie-Prophetstown 0: Rosie Cantu had a home run as eight different Golden Warriors had hits. Sterling (3-0) scored runs in five of six innings played in the home win.

West Carroll 10, Forreston 0 (5 inn.): Megan Hubbard had 11 strikeouts and allowed just four hits in the pitching win. Kyaria Kerkove had two hits and three RBIs for the Thunder.

Oregon 9, Pearl City 2: Oregon’s bats broke out for seven runs in the top of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie. Ella Dannhorn had a home run and scored three runs at the leadoff spot. Isabelle Berg struck out 12 in the circle for Oregon (3-0).

Riverdale 17, Milledgeville 2 (4 inn.): The Missiles were out-hit 15-4 in the road loss.

Boys track & field

Warrior Invite: Sterling (84.5 points) was runner-up to Rock Island (128) at the Westwood Sports and Fitness Center. Sterling’s Maurice Delacruz, Derek Prieto, Brady Hartz and Joseph Holcomb won the 4x200 relay and Parker Blakeslee, Aiden Lacy, Delacruz and Prieto won the 4x400. Blakeslee, Ian Hilty, Aalin Schmidt and Isaiah Rojop also won the 4x800.

Sterling’s Gavino Munoz-Ripley won the shot put.

Girls track & field:

Warrior Invite: Sterling (123.5) was runner-up to Rock Island (143) and E-P (38) took fifth. Sterling’s Lillian Hauck, Laney Zuithoff, Connie Ibarra and Kaelin Morris won the 4x800 relay and Finley Ryan won the pole vault.