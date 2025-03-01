McCombie files legislation to end Illinois' chronic wasting disease sharpshooting program

SAVANNA – State Rep. Tony McCombie is providing an update to constituents in Illinois' 89th House District on chronic wasting disease, a fatal disease of the central nervous system in deer and elk.

Since its first detection in a northwest Boone County deer in 2002, state efforts to manage the disease have had a lasting impact, especially in McCombie’s legislative district, she said. As a result, McCombie has filed a legislative package to produce state-based solutions.

“Input from residents has been the driving force behind my efforts to address chronic wasting disease. Because of this feedback, I have identified legislation that represents our community’s voice and will make significant change,” McCombie said.

Based on feedback from residents, McCombie is advancing the following measures:

end the CWD sharpshooting program entirely (HB 3858)

automatically phase out the sharpshooting program in any area that has not had a confirmed CWD case in three years (HB 2339)

encourage responsible hunting by allowing special deer, turkey and combination hunting licenses for landowners with at least 20 acres in counties where CWD has been identified (HB 2340)

McCombie is urging constituents to stay involved in the issue. To date, two of the bills – HB 2339 and HB 2340 – have moved forward. They are assigned to the Agriculture and Conversation Committee in the Illinois House.

“Our community knows what is best, and I am relying on the voices from local residents to help me forge the path forward and ensure we reach a suitable outcome,” McCombie said.