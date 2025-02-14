Police: Rock Falls man fatally stabbed; one in custody

ROCK FALLS – A Rock Falls man is dead and another is in jail in connection with a Friday morning stabbing, Rock Falls police said.

Daniel J. Gordon, 27, of Rock Falls, died at CGH Medical Center in Sterling as the result of severe injuries, according to a Rock Falls Police Department news release issued Friday afternoon.

According to the release, Rock Falls police were dispatched at 1:50 a.m. Friday for a reported stabbing in the 600 block of West 20th Street in Rock Falls. When officers arrived, they found Gordon, who was suffering from severe injuries. He was taken to CGH Medical Center by ambulance and died as a result of his injuries.

Kyle M. Cooper, 36, of Rock Falls, is being held in the Whiteside County Jail in Morrison on an aggravated battery charge in connection with the stabbing, according to the release. Formal charges were not listed Friday afternoon on the Whiteside County court records website; however, according to the release, more charges are pending.

Rock Falls police are being assisted by the Sterling Police Department, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police, state police Crime Scene Services and the Illinois State Police Department of Criminal Investigation.