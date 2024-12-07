Newman boys fall to Princeton at buzzer: Friday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys basketball

Princeton 66, Newman 63: Jordan Reinhard scored 26 points for Princeton, including 24 in the second half and the game-winning shot as time expired. John Rowzee (21 points) and Garrett Matznick (20) led the Comets offensively in the TRAC East opener, with George Jungerman chipping in 12. Princeton outscored Newman 23-16 in the fourth quarter and Noah LaPorte had 22 points.

Here is the finish at Newman as Princeton won at the buzzer https://t.co/hJ5P6HIubg — Drake Lansman (@Drake_Lansman) December 7, 2024

West Carroll 45, Milledgeville 43: The Thunder had balance offensively in the win as four players had seven points or more.

Warren 63, Milledgeville 48: Micah Toms-Smith led the Missiles with 11 points in the loss.

Girls basketball

Ashton-Franklin Center 34, Oregon 31 (OT): Down nine points at halftime, the Raiders came back and scored the only three points in overtime. Reese Polk (nine points) scored a bucket in overtime and Jersey Sprague had a free throw to finish with three points. Audree Dorn added eight for A-FC and Aniyah Sarver had a game-high 20 points for Oregon, which went 0 of 8 at the free throw line in OT.

Boys wrestling

Erie-Prophetstown wins two: The Panthers beat Du-Pec 54-15 and Morrison 42-38 as Aidan Jepson had pins in each dual.