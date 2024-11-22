Sauk Valley area girls basketball previews for the 2024-25 season

Coach: Mike McCracken (18th season)

Last season: 24-8

Returning starters: Tyrah Vaessen, 5-10, sr., G; Addison Pertell, 5-9, sr., G; Emily Sachs, 6-0, sr., C

Key varsity newcomers: Bella Yanos, 5-9, jr., F; Jillian Anderson, jr., G; Ellie McLaughlin, 5-7, jr., G

Worth noting: Amboy has two additional seniors outside of its three returning starters in 5-foot-11 Kenley Wilson and 5-8 Gloria Parker. Partell and Vaessen are three-year starters and the team’s leaders. Coach Mike McCracken says Sachs has improved a lot and should be in position for a good year. Amboy has had four different girls score in double figures in its first two games this season.

Coach: Matthew McMeekan (first season)

Last season: 21-9, 10-2 NUIC (2nd to Eastland)

Returning starters: Cameryn Winterland, sr., G; Audree Dorn, sr., G

Other top returners: Jersey Sprague, sr., F; Reese Polk, jr., G; Allie Prior, jr., F; Libby Hillliker, jr., G; Drew Dawson, so., G; Natalee VanNatta, so., G

Key varsity newcomers: Ashlee Mundell, fr., G; Lillian Cooper, fr., F

Worth noting: First-year coach Matthew McMeekan hopes to continue the team’s defensive strength and develop the team’s role players into consistent contributors. He previously was a varsity assistant at Rochelle. “I feel like AFC has a great chance this year to compete for not only a conference championship but also a regional championship,” he said. “We have a great core of players with a few other players that if they can step up can make us a really dangerous, deep team.”

Coach: Jon Henegar (first season)

Last season’s record: 14-16

Top returning players: Bella Birkey, sr.; Lesleigh Maynard, sr.; Emma Stull, sr.; Emma Mussche, jr.; Emily Wright, jr.; Libby Endress, so.

Top newcomers: Kadyn Haage, jr.; Abby Jamison, jr.; Ashlyn Maupin, jr.; Maddie Wetzell, jr.; Alivia Zemke, jr.; Brooke Helms, fr.

Worth noting: Henegar is a 2008 Princeton High School graduate and was previously an assistant with the Kewanee boys team. He is the fifth BV girls basketball coach in the last 10 years. Endress is the Storm’s top returning scorer at 7 points per game with 4.9 assists per game last year.

Coach: Luke Ravlin (14th season)

Last season: 27-7, 7-2 Big Northern

Returning starters: Reese Dambman, 5-7, jr., G; Hallie Williamson, 6-0, sr., F

Key returners: Kiley Gaither, 5-8, jr., G; Morgan Hargrave, 5-6, jr., G; Presley Lappin, 5-6, jr., G; Addy Lohse, 5-7, jr., G; Ahmyrie McGowan, 5-10, so., F; Bailey Tegeler, 5-3, sr., G; Makenzie Toms, 5-9, sr., F

Key newcomers: Lucy Feick, 6-1, jr., F; Abby Hicks, 5-6, so., G

Worth noting: Dixon hopes the returning talent from last year’s run to the Elite Eight can translate to another good season. The Duchesses lost 46-24 to eventual state champion Lincoln in the Class 3A LaSalle-Peru Supersectional last season and return all but three players from their sectional championship team. It was Dixon’s first sectional title since back-to-back titles in 1988-89 and 1989-90. The Duchesses also claimed their first regional since 2002-03 while notching their sixth 20-win season in the last seven (they went 11-4 in the COVID year 2020-21). Dixon has nine straight winning seasons, and have won at least 11 games in all 13 seasons of Ravlin’s tenure.

“We’ve got a lot of talent, and we’re finding our way, just filling in the spots that we did lose,” Ravlin said. “I think that we’ve got a chance to be pretty good by the end of the year.”

Coach: Nicole Brinker (10th season)

Last season: 19-13, 12-0 NUIC South (1st)

Returning starter: Olivia Klinefelter, 5-11, sr., F

Other top returners: Morgan McCullough, 5-2, jr., G; Sienna Peterson, 5-1, jr., G

Key varsity newcomers: Tatum Grim, 5-7, jr., G/F; Violet Diehl, 5-11, jr., C; Deyanise Nieves, 5-7, jr., G

Worth noting: Coach Nicole Brinker says the team has strong guards and versatile players. Rebounding and staying out of foul trouble will be key for improvement.

“We will be a team where a different girl can step up at any time and in any game,” Brinker said. “We should be competitive this season.”

Coach: Chris Brown (fifth season)

Last season: 12-14, 3-9 TRAC West (6th)

Returning starter: Lauren Abbott, 5-11, jr., PF

Key returner: Chloe Slock, 6-0, sr., C

Key newcomer: Aubrey Huisman, 5-7, jr., PG

Worth noting: Other than Slock, the team is made up of all juniors. In a win over Rock Falls, Abbott had 10 points and Slock scored eight. E-P is moving to the east side of the conference this season. Coach Brown says the team is very athletic and has good size.

Coach: Mike Menchaca (13th season)

Last season: 3-21, 1-9 NUIC (5th)

Returning starters: Kylie Smither, sr., F; Belle Curley, jr., SG

Other top returners: Zoe Kunau, so., PG; Peighton Stretton, so., G; Haley Smither, jr., F

Newcomers: Wrenn Coffey, fr., PG; Breliegh Hayton, fr., SG; Jordan Brechon, fr., SG; Brianne Brennan, fr., SG; Chloe Wilkin, fr., F; Ella Folk, fr., F

Worth noting: Coach Menchaca says the team has a competitive mindset and must take care of the ball to succeed. The Steamers have an influx of freshmen to five returners who went through the grind of last season.

“While young again, we look to compete at a high level,” Menchaca said. “We remember what other teams did to us last season and we expect to battle every game.”

Coach: Kyle Getz (second season)

Last season: 7-21, 5-7 NUIC South (4th)

Returning starter: Hailee Vogt, 5-8, jr., G

Key varsity newcomers: Bree Schneiderman, 5-7, so., G; Hannah Vinnedge, 5-5, fr., G; Alice Kobler, 5-7, so., F

Worth noting: “We will be a young team this year but we have a group of girls that are athletic and demonstrate tremendous effort, work ethic, and grit,” Getz said.

Coach: Kyle Knutti (third season)

Last season: 1-24, 1-11 NUIC (6th)

Returning starters: Kendra Hutchison, 5-1, sr., F; Loren Meiners, 5-1, jr., G; Taylor Sarber, 5-3, sr., G

Other top returners: Addison Janssen, 5-6, jr., F; Brinley Hackbarth, 5-5, jr., F; Olivia Wooden, 5-8, jr., F; Jozlynn Castro, 5-4, so., G; Julie Folkers, 5-4, so., G

Key varsity newcomers: Leslie Mayne, 5-9, jr., C; Elina Stuhr, 5-5, jr., F

Worth noting: Knutti says this is the first year Milledgeville has enough girls to field a varsity and JV team and the juniors and seniors have all played since they were freshmen.

“The upperclassmen will have to rely on their experience at the varsity level and speed to make up for what we lack in size. The underclassmen will be asked to contribute on the varsity level and learn on the fly,” Knutti said. “As a program, we are looking to compete in our games at both levels night in and night out. Playing to our potential is the goal, not the score on the scoreboard. I am personally excited to watch these girls grow as players throughout this experience, and it is worth noting that Elina Stuhr is a student from Germany whom picked up a basketball for the first time on the first day of practice, but will be putting her athleticism gained from tennis and field hockey to work on the court this winter.”

Coach: Kevin Kilker (first season)

Last season: 19-14, 7-5 Three Rivers West (4th)

Returning starters: Kaylee Pruis, 5-5, sr., PG; Camryn Veltrop, 6-2, sr., PF/C

Other top returner: Avery White, 6-0, so., PF/C

Key varsity newcomer: Wirin Ruendhawin, 5′10, jr., G

Worth noting: Veltrop is the reigning SVM girls basketball player of the year and the Fillies all-time leading scorer. She averaged 21.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks last season as a Class 2A All-State first-team selection. She is also 65 boards away from the school’s career rebound record, set by her older sister, Shelby.

First-year coach Kevin Kilker says Ruendhawin, a Thai exchange student, has been a positive addition in her first time playing organized basketball. Kilker says the team’s leadership and two seniors are its strength. Morrison is in its first season in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference.

“We are very excited for the season, hoping to continue to build on previous success and make an impact in our new conference,” Kilker said. “While Camryn and Kaylee are primed to have great senior seasons, several underclassmen athletes will have breakout seasons and carry the team beyond common expectation.”

Coach: Herb Martin (second season)

Last season: 14-17, 4-6 TRAC East (5th)

Key returners: Elaina Allen, 5-6, so., G; Lucy Oetting, 5-7, jr., F; Helen Papoccia, 5-7, sr., G; Brooklyn Smith, 5-8, so., G; Anna Propheter, 5-7, so., F

Key varsity newcomers: Giselle Martin, 5-8, fr., F; Veronica Haley, 5-8, fr., F;

Worth noting: The Comets return just one senior and one junior after the graduation of Jess Johns, who averaged 13.4 points and 11.3 rebounds last season as a first-team all Three Rivers East pick. Martin and Haley each had big debut games as freshmen as they combined for 31 points (Martin added 12 rebounds) in a win over Geneseo. Against Annawan a day later, Martin had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Smith scored a game-high 16 points.

Coach: Angela Reynolds (first season)

Last season: 7-24, 1-8 BNC (9th)

Returning starters: Sarah Eckhardt, 5-7, jr., F; Aniyah Sarver, 5-10, jr., F; Alease McLain, 5-7, sr., G

Worth noting: Sarver dropped 30 points in a 49-34 win over West Carroll to open the season to give Angela Reynolds her first win as head coach. Reynolds is in her sixth year with the program. She says almost the entire roster of 11 players has varsity experience. All but one player is a junior or senior.

“We have a lot of pride in our speed and defense this year. Our girls are quick and anticipate well. We have worked a lot on our defense and have introduced many new defensive options that I think will be key for us this season,” Reynolds said. “One of our biggest focuses in the offseason and preseason was our offense. Nine of our athletes earned their way into the 10,000-shot club this summer and it has shown immensely in their form and accuracy. We are working on becoming a bigger offensive threat in all capacities and our girls have risen to the challenge.”

Reynolds expects to see an increase in wins this season.

“Our girls came into our offseason and preseason with intensity, excitement and determination,” she said. “They put in many hours in the offseason this year and I cannot wait to see it all pay off this season. Our motto this year is ‘cut the net’ and we are really determined to make a postseason run this year.”

Oregon last won a regional title in the 2013-14 season under Kristy Eckardt.

Coach: Jason Grobe (third season)

Last season: 16-13, 6-6 NUIC South (4th)

Returning starters: Camrynn Jones, 5-8, jr., G; Carlee Grobe, 5-5, jr., G

Other top returners: Elsa Monaco, 5-6, jr., G; Laynie Mandrell, 5-7, jr., F/G; Avalyn Henry, 5-6, jr., F/G; Katelyn Rockwood, 5-7, sr., F; Leah Tobin, 5-10, jr., F

Key varsity newcomers: Mylo Willis, 5-5, so., F; Reese Mekeel, 5-9, fr., F/G; Grace Monaco, 5-6, jr., G

Worth noting: Jones was a unanimous first-team all-NUIC South pick last season after averaging 15 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block per game. She is on pace to eclipse 1,000 career points.

“We are a little low on numbers this season, but the players we have are a talented bunch,” coach Jason Grobe said. “We have had a few early injuries to deal with. As long as we stay healthy we should have an exciting season.”

Coach: Daniel Herrera (fourth year)

Last season: 11-22, 4-5 BNC (6th)

Returning starter: Elizabeth Lombardo, 5-2, sr., PG

Other top returner: Autumn Weatherby, 5-5, sr., F

Key varsity newcomers: Miley Bickett, 5-5, fr., sg; Ashley Rodriguez, 5-5, fr., G; Averie Payne, 5-6, fr., F; Julia Renner, 5-6, so., G; Abi Cochran, 5-6. so., F; Addison McCallister, 5-6, jr., G; Ari Reyna, 6-0, jr., C; Abby Schofield, 5-2, sr., G

Worth noting: Coach Daniel Herrera says the team will look to its defense first this season as a mostly young team looking for experience. It will also need to learn how to defend taller players with center Ari Reyna expected to miss significant time due to an injury.

“I’m excited to watch this young group mature in every aspect of the game throughout this season. They are talented and coachable kids and as a program we need to know it may take a little more time and patience to get to where we want to be,” Herrera said. “In most cases some players have no high school basketball experience [on the team]. With all that being said, there will be no shortcuts, no excuses to not play hard and no reason we don’t compete every night for our teammates.”

Coach: Taylor Jackson (eighth season)

Last season: 14-16, 5-8 Big 6 (5th)

Returning starters: Madison Austin, 6-5, sr. F; Delali Amankwa, 5-6, sr., G; Jossy James, 5-3, so., G

Other top returners: Nia Harris, 5-8, so., G; Jae James, 5-4, jr., G; Taah Liberty, 5-4, sr., G, Nat Eddinger, 6-1., sr. F

Key varsity newcomers: Alivia Gibson, 5-7, jr., G; Macie Lofgren, 6-0, jr., C

Worth noting: Sterling won 11 more games last season after going 3-27 and 0-14 in conference the prior season. Austin is an Illinois State signee and averaged 12 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks last season. The Golden Warriors fell 41-27 to Dixon in the regional semifinals last season. With a number of other Big 6 teams looking to rebuild after key losses to graduation, Sterling is in good position on paper.

“We have a lot of varsity experience returning,” coach Taylor Jackson said. “We have a lot of players who have put in a tremendous amount of time this offseason to make themselves better and to prepare for this season. Our group is fast and aggressive and I think this will be fun to watch and make us competitive throughout the season.”

Coach: Jena Sedivy

Last season: 4-27, 0-10 NUIC West (16th)

Key returners: Emma Randecker, sr., F; Caitlyn Stingley, sr., F

Worth noting: Randecker scored 18 points to open the season in a loss to Oregon, and Stingley added 10 points.