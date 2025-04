The Talk-Line interview for April 23 featured Dave Foy, representing the local Ducks Unlimited chapter serving the Sauk Valley area discussing the origins of the organization, what it stands for and an upcoming Sponsor Banquet and Membership Drive on Saturday, April 26, in Rock Falls.

