Ramirez, Weidman, Colbert to speak at Nov. 30 Oregon Depot program

Sam Ramirez is shown at the office that houses River Country 101.7 FM on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

OREGON – Three local media members with nearly 100 combined years of covering high school sports will be the presenters for the “Those Were The Days” program at the Oregon Depot.

The program will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at 400 Collins St., Oregon.

Sam Ramirez is a popular local radio personality who has been broadcasting Oregon football for 25 years. Brian Weidman, who grew up nearby in Amboy, is a well-known fixture in the Sauk Valley area for decades as a sports writer.

Unlike Ramirez and Weidman who made careers in the business, Andy Colbert is a part-timer, covering games for a variety of newspapers and also writing sports columns.

The trio will share their experiences in the area of the local high school sports scene, noting the myriad changes they have observed over the years.

For information about this presentation or other depot topics, call Roger Cain at 815-757-9715, Chris Martin at 815-742-8471 or Otto Dick at 815-440-0639.