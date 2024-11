Emma L. Oldham of Sterling puts the finishing touches on a sloth doll Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon. Emma chose this animal “because I like the long arms.” (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College’s student government hosted a Friendsgiving event Wednesday at the school. Students could build a stuffed animal or friendship bracelet, with supplies provided by the school. Bears, penguins, hawks and sloths were a few of the options available for students, along with an array of colored beads for the bracelets. The event was meant to bring the student body together to interact and learn about student government.