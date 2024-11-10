McCombie: Utility clinic Nov. 21 will teach how to reduce bills

LANARK — State Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) is hosting a free utility bill clinic for area residents. The event will help attendees spot unnecessary charges on their natural gas, electric and phone bills, learn about energy efficiency programs, and discover options to access solar.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Lanark Public Library, 111 S. Broad St.

“With the concerns of rising costs impacting families across our state, this is an opportunity for residents to learn how to save money on their utility bills,” McCombie said. “I encourage anyone interested to come by to learn more about utility billing and explore possible cost-reduction options.”

The utility clinic will be hosted with the Citizens Utility Board, which was created in 1983 by the Illinois General Assembly to represent the interest of residential and small-business utility customers throughout the state.

An RSVP is required to attend the event and can be done online by visiting RepMcCombie.com.