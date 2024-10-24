B4B golf outing raises $14,000 for Sauk Valley cancer charities

Birdies Fore Boobies, a charity golf outing, donated a pair of checks worth $14,000 to Hope Cancer Wellness Center and Pink Heals of the Sauk Valley on Thursday, Oct. 24. Pictured (from left) are Pink Heals' Barry Collinson; Mimi Boysen, secretary for Birdies Fore Boobies; Monica Hendricks, president of B4B; Pink Heals Director Brian Tribley; Jennifer Lange, B4B committee member; Hope Cancer Wellness Center Director Joan Padilla; Sonja Nicklaus; Tori McDaniel; Adreanna Sommer; and Pink Heals' Harry Vroman and Elizabeth Tribley. Not pictured are B4B committee members Patty Oliver, Julie Helfrich, Jennifer Westphal, Mandy Hinkey and Sheryl Gulbranson. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Birdies Fore Boobies (B4B), a charity golf outing, donated two checks worth $14,000 to Hope Cancer Wellness Center and Pink Heals of the Sauk Valley on Thursday, Oct. 24. The second annual event took place in September at Timbercreek Golf Club in Dixon.

Hope Cancer Wellness Center is a nonprofit organization that offers support, wellness, educational and referral services for people with cancer, their loved ones, as well as survivors. Pink Heals of the Sauk Valley is a nonprofit offering love and support on a personal level through community, public service and business.