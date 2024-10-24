B4B golf outing raises $14,000 for Sauk Valley cancer charities

DIXON — Birdies Fore Boobies (B4B), a charity golf outing, donated two checks worth $14,000 to Hope Cancer Wellness Center and Pink Heals of the Sauk Valley on Thursday, Oct. 24. The second annual event took place in September at Timbercreek Golf Club in Dixon.
Hope Cancer Wellness Center is a nonprofit organization that offers support, wellness, educational and referral services for people with cancer, their loved ones, as well as survivors. Pink Heals of the Sauk Valley is a nonprofit offering love and support on a personal level through community, public service and business.