New Career and Technical Education space unveiled at Dixon High School

As both an introduction to the community and a thank you to Raynor, Dixon High School held an open house/plaque unveil Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, for the school’s newly renovated Career and Technical Education space. The classrooms and workshops were updated with new walls, lighting, equipment, storage and a better use of flow and space along with two new garage doors donated and installed by Raynor that add natural light and access to the metal and woodworking areas. Display cases were also updated with digital displays to show off what projects students are working on. Study areas in the Tech Zone were also renovated to be more comfortable and accommodating to students.

Raynor representative Mary Whelan (left) and Dixon Schools’ Superintendent Margo Empen show off two new doors Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, donated by Raynor at Dixon High School. (Alex T. Paschal)