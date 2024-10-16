Dixon Fall Fun: Scarecrow Festival, Witches Night Out set for this week

DIXON — Having trouble waiting for Halloween? Discover Dixon has planned several holiday-themed events, activities and sales leading to the big day.

Witches Night Out

From 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, patrons can visit over 20 participating downtown shops, businesses, bars and restaurants, for special deals and prizes. Participants can visit the Discover Dixon ‘Events’ page on their website, discoverdixon.com, for a list of participating businesses and their deals.

Discover Dixon’s Events Director Jennifer Lang said purchases at participating businesses also earn shoppers an entry for a drawing on Friday, Oct. 18, where they could win gift baskets and certificates from those businesses.

“It’s just a great time to get your lady friends together and roam Dixon looking for that special something,” Lang said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Dixon Rehab’s Three Blind Mice scarecrow takes its place at the corner of First Street and Hennepin Avenue in downtown Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Scarecrow Festival

This annual festival runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, featuring over 100 booths and activities, a scarecrow contest, street performers, craft vendors, a donut-eating contest, pumpkin bowling and much more.

The annual “Pumpkin Derby” starts at 1 p.m. between First and Second streets. Participants race cars made from pumpkins down Hennepin Avenue to see who is the fastest, and cash prizes for “Grand Champion” and “Best In Show” will be awarded to winners across several categories. Racers will need to register their pumpkin cars on Discover Dixon’s website, where they will also find a list of competition rules.

Lang said visitors can also enjoy treats and beverages from participating food trucks while listening to music from the Dixon Municipal Band, which will be performing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. along the riverfront. Shoppers can also enjoy special discounts at participating downtown businesses.

“We have two coffee trucks coming and Rustic Oven pizza will be here,” Lang said. “We will also have line dancers and our local LARP group will be performing and the Ghostbusters vehicle is going to be here.”

Some of the sponsors for this year’s festival include Hicks Insurance, BorgWarner and UPM Raflatac.

Treat Street Parade & Palooza

The costume parade starts at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and will begin and end at Haymarket Square, 317 W. Third St., followed by an awards ceremony at 10 a.m. The parade is open to the public and costumes are encouraged. Treat Street will continue with a Trunk & Treat event from 10-11:30 a.m. at KSB Town Square Centre, 102 S. Hennepin Ave., with candy also available at participating downtown businesses.

Lang said the costume parade is steeped in history going back decades to its original host, the Dixon Lions Club.

“For over 70 years they had a Halloween parade,” Lang said. “You would meet at Haymarket Square in your costume and you’d walk around town being led by the Dixon Police Department. They would give out treats, and then prizes for the winners.”

Halloween

The city will hold trick or treat from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.