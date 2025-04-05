Polo Woman’s Garden Club plant sale is May 3

Lyle and Sheryl Hopkins, representing Pine Creek Christian Church, look over some of the plants for sale inside Polo High School's FFA greenhouse during the facility's grand opening on May 1, 2024. The greenhouse plant sale will begin May 3 in conjunction with the Polo Woman's Club's annual plant sale. (Earleen Hinton)

POLO — The Polo Woman’s Garden Club will have its annual perennial plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 3, at the Polo Community High School AG Department, located behind the school, at 100 S. Union Ave.

The sale will be on the same day as the opening of Polo FFA’s Greenhouse.

“We have two raffle items available for viewing at The Polo Pharmacy the month of April. Each wooden crate holds various gardening related items as well as a $100 gift certificate from a local greenhouse. Tickets will be sold at the pharmacy, a PWGC member, or at the plant sale, $1 each or six for $5. You do not need to be present to win, and your ticket may win either one of the filled wooden crates offered,” club member Beth Green said.

Proceeds from the sale will be used for the advancement of gardening, city beautification, programs to stimulate an interest in cooperative gardening among amateurs, to introduce children to gardening, and to aid in the protection of forest, wildflowers, birds, and all pollinators, Green said.

Anyone with perennials, house plants or a garden related item they wish to donate for the sale is asked to contact Green at 815-299-1416 or drop the items off at the Polo Community High School AG Room from 1-3 p.m. Friday, May 2.

“We look forward to seeing you at the plant sale on May 3,” Green said.