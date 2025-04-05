April 05, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Jenn Schultz with SVCC

By John Sahly
Sauk Valley Community College faculty file into the gymnasium Friday, May 10, 2024 for the 2024 commencement.

Sauk Valley Community College faculty file into the gymnasium Friday, May 10, 2024, for the 2024 commencement. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Jenn Schultz, Sauk Valley Community College" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for April 3 featured Financial Assistance Director at Sauk Valley Community College, Jenn Schultz, discussing the 2025/2026 FAFSA Federal Aid program and the SVCC FAFSA walk-in completion workshop on April 24 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Also discussed: registration for summer and fall classes online and in-person this month, job opportunities available, SVCC commencement on May 9 and IMPACT registration underway through September.

