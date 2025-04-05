Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Jenn Schultz with SVCC

Sauk Valley Community College faculty file into the gymnasium Friday, May 10, 2024, for the 2024 commencement. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for April 3 featured Financial Assistance Director at Sauk Valley Community College, Jenn Schultz, discussing the 2025/2026 FAFSA Federal Aid program and the SVCC FAFSA walk-in completion workshop on April 24 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Also discussed: registration for summer and fall classes online and in-person this month, job opportunities available, SVCC commencement on May 9 and IMPACT registration underway through September.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.