‘Living Last Supper’ presentation April 17 at Mt. Morris church

Trinity Lutheran Church in Mt. Morris will present a live presentation of Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper at 7 p.m. April 17. (Photo provided by Sandra Stengel)

MT. MORRIS — The public is invited to a special worship service at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 308 E. Brayton Road.

The special Maundy Thursday service will include a dramatic presentation titled “The Living Last Supper”. Members of Trinity will present this program set in the pose of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting, “The Last Supper”.

The 12 ordinary men Jesus chose to be his disciples will “come alive” to share their feelings and wonder aloud about their loyalty and love for Jesus. The congregation will be invited to share in the Lord’s Supper after the presentation.

“The Living Last Supper” and Maundy Thursday service are open to the public. A free-will offering will be taken to benefit the Loaves and Fish Food Pantry in Mt. Morris.

Trinity Lutheran Church is a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Their global and local ministries range from creating health kits and quilts for world relief to a program for local preteen girls that teaches self-respect and empowerment, called Strong Girls 2 Women.

Worship services are in person Saturday evenings and Sunday mornings, and available on their website, YouTube channel, and Meta page.

Weekly podcasts from Pastor Josh Ehrler are on buzzsprout.com and iTunes. For more information about Trinity’s mission, ministries, and programs visit www.trinitymmil.net, or email trinitymmoffice@gmail.com.