‘Grandma’s Aprons’ to be topic of April 21 quilt guild program

The Country Crossroads Quilt Guild's annual quilt show will be in Cedarville from April 11-12. Country Crossroads meets monthly at the Forreston Grove Church, Freeport Road, Forreston. Visit countrycrossroadsquiltguild.com for more information. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

FORRESTON – The Country Crossroads Quilt Guild’s April 21 program will be “Grandma’s Aprons” presented by Kris Winkler and Lynn Lokken from Monroe, Wisconsin. They will tell a story and show examples of aprons through the ages.

“They have more than 300 aprons in their collection, mostly from the ’30s and ’50s. This will be a very entertaining presentation,” club member Ruth Whitney said.

Visitors are welcome for a fee of $5 at the door. Membership dues are $20 per year.

Save the date

Country Crossroads Quilt Guild will present its annual quilt show, “Garden of Quilts,” from April 11 to 12 at the Jane Addams Community Center, 430 W. Washington St., Cedarville. Hours for the show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5.

Meetings every month

Guild meetings are held at the Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road, Forreston, at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month, except in December. Doors open at 6 p.m. to provide ample time to meet and greet members before the meeting.

For more information, call program committee Chair Kay Walker at 815-275-2904 or guild President Jennifer Newcomer at 708-774-3279.