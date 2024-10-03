Sauk Valley’s Halloween events, trick-or-treat hours set

Colton Morgan walks with mom Ashley as they trick-or-treat Oct. 31, 2023, at a home in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — With only a few weeks until Halloween, children across the Sauk Valley are gearing up to stalk the streets in search of sweets.

Here, to help the parents they will be dragging along, is a list of trick-or-treat hours and other holiday and fall-themed events happening in the Sauk Valley.

Dixon

The city will hold trick or treat from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Other Halloween-related events planned in Dixon this month include:

Oct. 17: Fall Witches Night Out: From 3-8 p.m. visitors can enjoy special shopping and beverage deals at area businesses.

Oct. 19: Dixon Scarecrow Festival: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. visitors can enjoy fall and Halloween-themed food and beverages, games, prizes and the annual scarecrow contest.

Oct. 24: Halloween @ the Y!, 110 N. Galena Ave. from 5-6:30 p.m.

Oct. 26: 2024 Halloween Treat Street Parade and Palooza: The parade starts at 9:20 a.m. and will begin and end at Haymarket Square, 317 W. Third St., followed by an awards ceremony at 10 a.m. Treat Street will continue with a Trunk & Treat event from 10-11:30 a.m. at KSB Town Square Centre, 102 S. Hennepin Ave.

Oct. 28: The Lost Lake Community will hold trick or treat from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

Sterling

The city will hold trick or treat from 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Other related events include:

Oct 5: Sterling’s Pumpkin Dash will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hoover Park, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling. The races include children from crawlers to 12 years old, ensuring that even the youngest can take part in the race. The sight of toddlers taking their first competitive steps in the 25-meter dash will be as heartwarming as the determined strides of the older children tackling the 1,000-meter challenge. Every finisher will be greeted with the triumph of a pumpkin and a bag of candy, a symbol of their efforts. The event is free.

Oct. 19: The Dillon Home grounds at 1005 E. Third St. from 6:30-8:30 p.m will turn into a magical realm of autumn delight, where the brave can embark on an adventure through the shadows during the Haunted Train Walk. With flashlights in hand, families wander past the eerie glow of the 1929 Baldwin Steam Locomotive, a giant from the past, brought to life by a skeleton crew. The anticipation of a treat-filled goodie bag awaiting the first 500 kids at the end of the walk adds an extra layer of excitement to the adventure. The Haunted Train Walk is a free event.

Oct. 26: The second annual Halloween Town throughout downtown Sterling from 3-7 p.m. will feature a corn maze, costume contest, trick-or-treating downtown, food trucks, vendors, games and prizes. The event will be followed by an adult-only party at The Mercantile Ballroom & Cocktail Lounge at 8 p.m.

Oct. 29: Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. at 212 Third Ave. with the Sterling Police Department.

Rock Falls

The city will also hold trick or treat from 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Other related events include:

Oct. 12: “Autumn Adventure” at Harvest Time Bible Church, 1802 Dixon Road., will host a family friendly event from 1-2:30 p.m. that includes candy, costumes, popcorn and more.

Oct. 19: The “Spooktacular Halloween Lighted Golf Cart & UTV Parade” starts at 6:30 p.m. at Rock Falls High School, 101 12th Ave., and continues down West Second Street to the parking lot behind the Touch of Thai restaurant. For more information or to join the parade, call 815-622-1106.

Oct. 25: “Biz Boo! Trick-or-Treat” from 4-6 p.m. will provide a safe space for kids to get candy, play games and win prizes at participating uptown businesses and booths. The event will be rain or shine and booths are located at RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second St. Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce members are invited to join for free and non-members can register on the chamber’s website for a $15 donation. For more information, call 815-625-4500.

Dates and times for trick or treat in other Sauk Valley communities include:

Amboy: From 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

Ashton: From 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.

Erie: From 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.

Forreston: From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Franklin Grove: From 5-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Fulton: From 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Morrison: From 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31.

Mt. Morris: From 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Oregon: From 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Polo: From 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31.

Law enforcement agencies are reminding children and their parents to watch out for traffic and to only accept wrapped or sealed candy, which should be inspected prior to eating.