Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce holds sixth annual Manufacturing Dinner

The sixth annual Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Manufacturing Dinner was Thursday, Oct. 10, at Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon. (Photo provided by Dallas Knack)

DIXON — Over 190 people attended the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s sixth annual Manufacturing Dinner on Thursday at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon.

The dinner provided an opportunity to celebrate the manufacturing industry in the Sauk Valley and raise funds to provide scholarships for students pursuing manufacturing careers. The event also supports workforce development initiatives in creating talent pipelines.

The evening consisted of networking and discussions that highlighted collaborative efforts to address workforce challenges. Attendees were provided updates on programming at Whiteside Area Career Center, Regional Office of Education 47, Sauk Valley Community College and Northern Illinois University.

The 2023-2024 manufacturing scholarship recipients were announced and introduced during the event. Additionally, the students assisted with the dessert auction, led by Ken Duncan, Duncan Land and Auction.

“We are fortunate to have such a strong local manufacturing community. They are not just the backbone of our economy, but also a beacon of opportunity for students. By fostering these partnerships, we are paving the way for the next generation of skilled professionals, ensuring a bright and innovative future for all in the Sauk Valley area,” said Pam Fluck, president of the SVACC Board of Directors.

This year’s event was sponsored by Astec Industries, Bonnell Industries, Etnyre, Raynor Garage Doors, Sauk Valley Bank, Sewer Equipment, Sterling Federal Bank, Sterling Steel Company, The IFH Group, Wahl Clipper, WalMart D.C., Borg Warner, Frantz Manufacturing, Menk USA, Donaldson, Edward Jones (Loos & Haas), F.N. Smith Corporation, McFalls Berge & Associates, P & P, 1st Gateway Credit Union, EnerNova Partners, Hughes Resources and Surf Internet.