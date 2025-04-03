Sterling Distribution Center crowned Walmart’s Grocery Mechanized Distribution Center of The Year in 2024

STERLING — Walmart Distribution Center 7024 in Sterling has been named Walmart’s Grocery Mechanized Distribution Center of The Year in 2024.

This prestigious award recognizes the significant efforts and dedication of 880 associates and the management team in achieving operational excellence across all parameters, according to a news release.

Over the course of the year, DC 7024 has demonstrated a relentless commitment to efficiency, innovation, and quality, according to the release. The last time DC 7024 won this award was in 2014.

“We are immensely proud to receive this award,” said David Simmons, general manager at DC 7024. “It’s a testament to the hard work, dedication, and resilience of our team. We have faced numerous challenges this year, but our associates and managers have shown incredible commitment and adaptability to overcome them.”

Walmart DC 7024’s team is made up of 880 phenomenal associates, all of whom have played a crucial role in earning this recognition, according to the release.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to continuing our journey towards delivering excellence,” the release states. “We are motivated more than ever to maintain our position as a leader in the industry, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”