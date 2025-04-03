April 03, 2025
Loves Park man charged with DUI following crash Monday on Ridge Road

Police say vehicle became airborne, overturned

By Earleen Hinton
Ogle County Sheriff's Office logo (Photo provided by the Ogle County Sheriff's Office)

MT. MORRIS – A Loves Park man has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol following a single-vehicle crash Monday night south of Mt. Morris.

Abdelhalim Khoga, 37, is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. April 16 on the DUI charge, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane use and failure to reduce speed/driving too fast for conditions.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Mt. Morris Fire/EMS responded to the rollover crash at 9 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North Ridge Road.

After an investigation, deputies determined that Khoga was driving his 2020 black Mercedes sedan south on North Ridge Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, entered the west ditch of the roadway and struck a ditch embankment and metal culvert before the vehicle became airborne “overturning, colliding with a fence and telephone pole.”

Khoga was transported to OSF St. Katherine in Dixon for treatment of his injuries.

