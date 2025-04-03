Whiteside Area Career Center lands $6,000 donation to support building trades program

Whiteside Area Career Center has received a $6,000 financial donation from the Martinez Foundation to support its Building Trades program. (Photo submitted by Lindsy Stumpenhorst)

STERLING — The Whiteside Area Career Center has received a $6,000 financial donation from the Martinez Foundation to support WACC’s Building Trades program.

The funds will be used to purchase new tools, enhancing the hands-on learning experience for students pursuing careers in construction, according to a news release.

Founded by Mark Martinez, inventor of the titanium hammer and former owner of Stiletto Tools and Martinez Tools, the Martinez Foundation is committed to supporting workforce development in the trades.

“We are grateful for the Martinez Foundation’s support,” said Lindsy Stumpenhorst, WACC principal. “This donation allows our students to gain valuable skills and better prepare for successful careers in the construction industry.”

The Building Trades program at WACC provides students with practical training in areas such as framing, electrical, plumbing and finishing to help them transition into the workforce or further education.

WACC offers career and technical education programs to high school students in Whiteside County and surrounding areas, preparing them for successful careers in various fields, including construction.