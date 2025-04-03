Judge: Sterling teen accused in July 2024 double shooting to be transferred to Whiteside County Jail

Officers rope off an area of East Fifth Street in Sterling on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 after a shooting. (Alex T. Paschal)

MORRISON – A Sterling teenager charged with two counts of attempted murder will be transferred next month from the juvenile detention center where he currently is being held to the Whiteside County Jail.

Michael W.T. Bennett Jr. will be moved from the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center in St. Charles to the Whiteside County Jail in Morrison on May 17, the day he turns 18.

He will continue to remain detained based on a ruling Thursday, April 3, by Whiteside County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Rangel-Kelly. Rangel-Kelly made that decision after Whiteside County Public Defender Dana McCormick requested Bennett be released on authorized home detention. Rangel-Kelly also denied his release during a hearing last week.

Bennett’s jury trial is tentatively set for June 17, with a pretrial conference scheduled for May 28.

Bennett was charged in September in adult court with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count each of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm in a July shooting that injured two teens, according to Whiteside County court documents.

One count of use of a stolen firearm in the commission of an offense was added to the list of charges in December.

Bennett has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

[ https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/2024/10/29/police-eyewitnesses-video-selfie-messages-with-gun-led-to-arrest-of-sterling-teen-in-july-shooting/ ]

The shooting happened about 6 p.m. July 23 in the area of 13th Avenue and East Fifth Street in Sterling. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head, and a 14-year-old boy was struck in the leg, according to court documents. Officers said the two injured teens were passengers in a vehicle that was fired upon, resulting in the vehicle colliding with a utility pole.

The occupants of the two vehicles – the one from where police said the gun was fired and the other carrying the injured boys – are acquaintances, according to a Sterling Police Department news release issued shortly after the shooting.

Sterling police announced Sept. 11 that a juvenile taken into custody Sept. 9 had been charged with one count each of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

The additional charges naming Bennett were filed Sept. 26. Charging documents indicate all of the charges could be tried in adult court because of the two charges that allege Bennett committed a battery with a firearm by shooting one victim in the head and the other in the leg. He is accused of gaining possession of the firearm – a Ruger 5.7 – the previous day, and knew that it was a stolen gun, according to court documents.

The one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm accuses him of shooting the Ruger within 1,000 feet of Lincoln Elementary School at 1501 E. Sixth St.

The attempted murder and aggravated battery charges are class X felonies that upon conviction carry possible enhanced prison sentences of 25 years to life; 85% of the sentence would have to be served.