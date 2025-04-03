Police: Sterling woman flees police while driving drunk, hits parked Ford Explorer

MORRISON — A Sterling woman has been charged with multiple traffic offenses after police say she attempted to elude authorities in Rock Falls and ended up hitting a parked vehicle.

Natalee J. Boone, 24, is formally charged in Whiteside County with felony aggravated fleeing a police officer causing damage, felony aggravated fleeing or eluding a police officer/disobeying two or more traffic control devices, driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting a peace officer, improper traffic lane usage, disregarding a stop sign, failure to reduce speed and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

She appeared in Whiteside County Circuit Court on Thursday, April 3, when she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to court documents, Boone is accused of attempting to elude police March 16 by not pulling over after police had signaled her to do so, disobeying two or more traffic control devices at Avenue A and Seventh Street and Avenue A and Dixon Avenue in Rock Falls and striking a 2018 Ford Explorer.

The resisting a peace officer charge stems from Boone slipping out of handcuffs and then refusing to get into a squad car, according to court documents.

She has been granted pretrial release. Her next court appearance, a jury pretrial conference, is set for June 25.

Boone pleaded guilty to driving 15-20 miles per hour over the speed limit in a 2021 case and paid $164 in fines and fees. Prior to that, she pleaded guilty to a 2018 charge of driving while registration was suspended for no insurance, paid $462 in fines and fees and was under six months of court supervision.

A 2016 charge of driving an uninsured motor vehicle was dismissed, according to court documents.