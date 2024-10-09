Milledgeville’s Kendra Kingsby has 13 kills in win at Fulton: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Milledgeville 2, Fulton 1: The Missiles took the road win 20-25, 25-16, 25-19 to improve to 15-5 and 5-3 in the NUIC South. Kendra Kingsby led Milledgeville with 13 kills and Kennedy Livengood had four aces.

Quincy 2, Sterling 1: Sterling’s Alasia Harris-Rascon had a match-high 15 kills with two aces, but the Golden Warriors fell short at home 26-24, 26-28, 25-20 in the Western Big 6 Conference matchup. Carley Sullivan added 12 kills and an ace and Delali Amankwa had 37 assists for Sterling (17-8, 4-6 Big 6). Quincy improved to 19-6 and 8-2 in conference.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Hall 0: The Panthers won 25-13, 25-9 as Jamie Neumiller led the team with two aces and seven kills. Kaylee Keegan had 18 assists.

Mendota 2, Newman 0: Mendota won a tight road game 25-23, 25-23. Lucy Oetting (10 digs) led the Comets with five kills and Blair Grennan had 12 digs.

Amboy 2, Eastland 1: At Amboy, the Clippers handed Eastland its first conference loss 26-24, 11-25, 25-22. Tyrah Vaessen had eight kills, five digs and four blocks for Amboy (6-12-2, 2-5 NUIC) and Jadyn Whelchel had 23 assists. Trixie Carroll had 18 kills and two aces for Eastland (17-3, 7-1 NUIC) and Morgan McCullough added 16 digs and two aces.

Galena 2, West Carroll 0: West Carroll fell 25-8, 25-11 as Brooke Klein led the Thunder with five kills.

Oregon 2, Genoa-Kingston 0: Madi Shaffer led the Hawks with 12 digs, three assists and four aces in a 25-16, 25-13 win.

Morrison 2, Polo 1: The Mustangs got the road win 25-22, 16-25, 25-18 to improve to 5-15-4 and 2-5 in the NUIC. Polo fell to 12-10-2 and 4-4. Bridget Call led Polo with 12 kills and 12 digs, and Cam Jones added 12 digs, three aces and nine assists.

Girls tennis

Sterling 3, Alleman 2: Sterling’s Ellie Aitken swept No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0, and the Golden Warriors took two doubles wins to earn the dual victory. Avery Moran/Sadie Hendrix won No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-4 and Caylee Lyons/McKenzie Dir won No. 3 doubles 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Dixon 5, United Township 0: The Duchesses only dropped five games between two singles matches and three doubles matches in the dual win. Grace Ferguson won No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1 and Brooklyn Arjes/Rachel Lance won No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-0.

Newman 4, St. Bede 1: Newman’s Emmy Burger won No. 1 singles and the Comets swept three doubles matches in the dual win. Elise Vander Bleek/Ella Ford won No. 1 doubles.

Boys soccer

Quincy 6, Sterling 0: The Golden Warriors fell on the road to drop to 7-11-1 and 1-5 in the Western Big 6 Conference. Quincy is 3-13-1 and 3-3 in the Big 6.